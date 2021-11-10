Marc Marquez, the career is at risk: what is diplopia

There are those who speak of a career at risk for Marc Marquez. The Spanish champion will not only miss the Valencia GP, the last round of the 2021 MotoGP on November 14, but he will not even be present at the Jerez tests scheduled for November 18 and 19 to test next season’s bikes.

Marc Marquez suffers from diplopia

Marquez suffers from diplopia, that is, he perceives two images on a single object. Marquez underwent tests at the Dexeus clinic in Barcelona to assess the consequences of his fall while practicing motocross at the end of last October in which he suffered a slight concussion after hitting his head.

In recent days, explains a press release from the Honda team, “Marc continued to feel bad and suffered from vision problems, which is why this Monday he was visited by the ophthalmologist Dr. Sanchez Dalmau at the Hospital Clínic who visited him and performed the tests, which detected a new episode of diplopia “.

“The examination carried out on Marc Marquez – says Dr. Sanchez Dalmau in the Honda note – after the accident that occurred confirmed that the rider is suffering from diplopia and highlighted a paralysis of the fourth right nerve with involvement of the right upper oblique muscle. A conservative treatment was chosen with periodic updates to follow with the clinical evolution. The fourth right nerve is the one already injured in 2011 “. It is the same nerve that was injured ten years ago, due to a trauma suffered during the Sepang GP (2011) at the time of Moto 2, which had already caused him a period of “vertical diplopia” and forced him to a long stop and a subsequent surgery.

On Instagram Marquez, thanking everyone for the support, wrote that these are “hard times” and now we need patience to see the evolution of the situation. But “if I have learned one thing in life, it is to face adversity with positivity”.

What is diplopia

The very difficult moment of Marquez today finds ample space in sports newspapers. Making predictions is risky and indelicate at this time.

Diplopia is a double perception of the image and can be horizontally or vertically or both horizontally and vertically. It can concern only one eye, and therefore be an orthoptic-ophthalmological problem, or both eyes and in the latter case it is a neurological problem. It can also be transient or permanent.

The most frequent causes are traumatic, just like in the case of Marc Marquez, or secondary to other diseases or other disorders such as edema of the optic disc which occurs for example in the case of a cerebral coma. It is also secondary to severe neuropathies including multiple sclerosis. Diplopia also occurs due to strabismus. For example, in cross-eyed children, on whom the problem can be solved if you intervene in time, one of the two images is ignored due to the suppression mechanism that allows the brain to avoid the confusion caused by the double image due to diplopia. However, the suppressed eye then loses visual acuity and a cross-eyed amblyopia arises. In practice, closing one eye the diplopia disappears.

The reason why two images are perceived is that diplopia breaks down the fusion mechanism that allows the brain to merge the two images perceived by the two eyes, which are slightly different because they are perceived from slightly different positions (right eye and right eye). left). In fact, in a normal situation, through very complex neurological processes, the visual cortex is able to integrate the two images of the two eyes, creating only one. On the other hand, if neurological or muscular disorders arise, the visual cortex is no longer able to merge the two images and therefore the subject is affected by diplopia and sees double.

In some cases, the disorder can be remedied by using prismatic lenses or by surgery to reposition the extraocular muscles. If, on the other hand, there is a paralysis of the muscle, the motility of the eye is blocked and therefore not even surgery can resolve. There are drugs that can restore ocular motility, even if not totally. If the paralysis is of the cranial nerves, then you have to wait and understand if the problem resolves spontaneously in a period of between one and eight months, otherwise surgery on the extraocular muscles may be necessary.

Diplopia is a rather annoying pathology as it makes it difficult to carry out daily actions such as, for example, driving, reading or walking. If for many people diplopia becomes a serious problem but also manageable at work, for a MotoGP rider it is a huge obstacle. Marquez’s future on the track at the highest level is in doubt.