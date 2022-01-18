Marc Marquez will be in Sepang: “The eye is ok, it’s something else that worries me” [VIDEO]

300 km of the journey that will take Marc Marquez to Sepang have already been made. And all with the gas wide open. In fact, the eight-time world champion completed sixty-five laps in Portimao, in the test carried out with the Honda RC213V-S to understand how his eye and even his body would have reacted to the return to speed. Sixty-five laps which correspond, in fact, to about 300 km, with Marc Marquez who then, today, published a video together with HRC in which he discovers his cards. In Sepang there will be, or at least this is the goal after the doctors have also given the ok. The diplopia is cured without the need to resort to surgery, but now it is the physique that worries (not that much, knowing it) the phenomenon of Cervera. Because so many months of stoppage can be a problem even for someone like Marc Marquez and he himself explained everything: “Since I hadn’t been driving for a long time – he said – I noticed some physical areas in which I lack a bit of form, but this is only because I was unable to do the usual preparation for the season ”.