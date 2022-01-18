Marc Marquez will be in Sepang: “The eye is ok, it’s something else that worries me” [VIDEO]

After the Portimao test with the Honda RC213V-S, Marc Marquez underwent a new medical examination in these hours and apparently had the ok to take part in the Sepang tests. Now, however, the long stop is felt: “I have two weeks to regain a better physical shape”
300 km of the journey that will take Marc Marquez to Sepang have already been made. And all with the gas wide open. In fact, the eight-time world champion completed sixty-five laps in Portimao, in the test carried out with the Honda RC213V-S to understand how his eye and even his body would have reacted to the return to speed. Sixty-five laps which correspond, in fact, to about 300 km, with Marc Marquez who then, today, published a video together with HRC in which he discovers his cards. In Sepang there will be, or at least this is the goal after the doctors have also given the ok. The diplopia is cured without the need to resort to surgery, but now it is the physique that worries (not that much, knowing it) the phenomenon of Cervera. Because so many months of stoppage can be a problem even for someone like Marc Marquez and he himself explained everything: “Since I hadn’t been driving for a long time – he said – I noticed some physical areas in which I lack a bit of form, but this is only because I was unable to do the usual preparation for the season ”.
L‘eye is no longer a problem, therefore, and Sepang is getting closer, with Marc Marquez who on the one hand is aware of having to concentrate the work he previously did in more than a month in just two weeks, but on the other hand he is very happy of being able to go back to doing what he lives for: riding the bikes fast. “I am very happy, first of all to be back on track with a bike and then also because we were able to confirm the sensations I had both when I trained with the cross and in Portimao between the curbs. It’s a good feeling, a feeling of relief because when I was driving I didn’t have any problems with my vision ”.
No.and even his brother Alex Marquez knows something who, according to what they say, was punctually behind Marc on the day of testing on the Portuguese circuit, despite the fact that his older brother inevitably had to deal with a bit of rust due to the long stop. “There is room for improvement – concluded Marc Marquez – but the positive and fundamental thing about this test was to reconfirm the positive feelings. I completed an intense day of driving with long runs, I am very happy with the results. We have two weeks to prepare for the tests in Sepang and therefore I will take the opportunity to intensify my physical preparation and train on the bike ”.