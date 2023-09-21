Marc Webb, responsible for The Amazing Spider-Man, is going to direct a Bermuda Triangle movie

Approximate location of Bermuda Triangle

There’s good news for action and adventure film lovers: the director who will take the reins of the next film, which will explore the secrets of a mysterious region and its fascinating myths, has been confirmed.

The producer skydanceRecognized for his participation in successful productions such as Top Gun: Maverick And Mission Impossible: Fatal Sentence – Part 1 ,Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One – 2023) will be in charge of this ambitious project. Expectations are high, especially when considering the collaboration with an experienced director specializing in superhero films, promising top-notch action sequences.

Although the film is in pre-production, an important step has been achieved with the selection of the director. However, due to the writers’ strike no screenwriter has been secured yet. Despite this hindrance, the nominated director, mark webbIs committed to the project and has already confirmed his participation in the development of the script as a consultant.

In parallel with this project, mark webb is immersed in the direction of snow White ,snow White), next live action Of disney, With a release date set for next year, the film promises to enthrall the audience with stellar performances Rachel Ziegler As snow White And girl gadot In the role of the evil queen.