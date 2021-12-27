Business

Marcegaglia Group: double productivity bonus for employees

CASALMAGGIORE – Double productivity bonus for all the workers of the Italian factories of the Marcegaglia Group who will thus receive an average premium of over € 1,000 each. The decision of Antonio and Emma Marcegaglia, both CEOs and, respectively, president and vice-president of Marcegaglia Steel Spa who underline in a note that “in a very difficult period like the one we are, unfortunately, still experiencing,We wanted to give a concrete signal of thanks and attention to our employees and their families “.

HISTORICAL RESULTS.

“The company closes 2021 with historical results, the best ever: it seemed correct to us, given the founding values ​​that our parents passed on to us and that still today inspire our way of doing business, share these results with all the people who work with us, which are the first and most precious of the Marcegaglia capitals. Fundamental resources to achieve the increasingly ambitious goals of careful and inclusive growth, based on three key words: value, sustainability, resilience», Affirm the CEOs of the Antonio Group and Emma Marcegaglia, explaining the decision to distribute a double productivity bonus to all the workers of the Italian plants.

marcegaglia

The parent company of the Group in Gazoldo degli Ippoliti

The company informed the company unions and trade organizations, receiving positive appreciation for the initiative. The amount will be paid in March 2022, as required by the supplementary contracts of the various plants.

