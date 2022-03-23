Marcel Ruiz, in the sights of Luis Fernando Tena to play with Guatemala

Midtime Editorial

Because Marcel Ruiz has another nationality, from Guatemala They claim that the technician Luis Fernando Tena will seek to convince the youth to defend the shirt of the National Team of that country and thus reinforce the Central American team for future qualifiers.

Marcel Ruiz is a very important midfielder for Xolos de Tijuana who emerged from the basic forces of Roosters of Queretaro. The midfielder has been adding minutes in the First Division and is currently a starter with the Xolosa team with which this tournament alone adds almost a thousand minutes and two goals.

Since his grandparents are of Guatemalan origin, then the coaching staff of that team would make the effort to try to bring him to the team, especially thinking about the Qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.

Guatemala’s coach is trying to call up Marcel Ruiz who has Guatemalan ancestry ????????

He has been with Mexico u20 & u23 in the past????????

Marcel Ruiz He has integrated a couple of processes in the youth teams of Mexico. She was with himl Tri Sub-20 and with the Tri Sub-23, although he could not be at the Tokyo Olympics.

However, it has undergone a process in First division since He debuted in 2018 with the Gallos de Querétaro. Currently the coach of the Chapines is Luis Fernando Tena, who has been Champion in the MX League and knows the Mexican players well.

