Marcell Jacobs, 6 ”49 out of 60 indoors in Lodz, the hunt for the European record continues- Corriere.it

The 100-meter Olympic champion improves on Berlin, but not happy with the start. And he is still aiming for the European record (6 ” 42)

Marcell Jacobs won the 60m final at the meeting in Lodz, Poland. The Olympic champion raced in 6 ”49, just two hundredths from his Italian record, and two faster than last week’s time in Berlin. Second place for the American Mike Rodgers in 6 “62, third the other blue Chituru Ali in 6” 63.

Despite the good time, Jacobs did not seem completely happy at the finish line: I’m “gnawing” a bit because I wanted to overdo it in the final. I forced the departure too much, looking for the frequencies I didn’t need, and unfortunately I hesitated. But I liked the second part of the race a lot. The goal was to get as close as possible to 6 ”47 and therefore I am quite satisfied. Not entirely. I knew I could do a little better. For a step forward compared to Berlin, I didn’t feel the same pre-race tension, I was calm, with a great desire to compete. The goal remains, by the end of the season, the European record in the 60 of Dwain Chambers, 6 ”42, which has lasted since 2009. The attack postponed to next week, at Lievin’s meeting in France.