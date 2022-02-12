Marcell Jacobs continues to win: he runs 60 meters in Lodz in 6 “49. It is the second best Italian time ever

Marcell Jacobs he only knows how to win. In the second appointment of the indoor seasonblue wins i 60 meters in Lodz, Poland, stopping the stopwatch a 6 ″ 49. He thus signs the second best time trial ever by an Italian sprinter over the distance, stopping just short 2 cents from his record set last year in the final of the Turow European Championships.

The Olympic champion of the 100 meters – which did not appear particularly fulfilled after crossing the finish line – he had raced the drums in 6 ″ 51equaling the time he had won seven days ago a Berlin in the first official match after gold a Tokyo.

In the final of the Polish meeting there was no story, despite one not perfect start by Jacobs. The first behind him is indeed Mike Rodgerstwo years ago gold with the American 4 × 100 relay a Doha: the 36-year-old American closed in 6 ″ 62. Once the Olympic champion got into the rhythm, in fact, there was no story and he literally dominated the Lodz tartan contest. Third another Italian, Ali Chituruwho ran the 60 meters in in 6 ″ 63.