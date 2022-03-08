Marcell Jacobs disqualified in Belgrade! False departure discussed, public boos. The winning streak stops – OA Sport

Marcell Jacobs was disqualified for false start at the Belgrade Meeting. Incredible epilogue in the capital of Serbia, where the Olympic champion of the 100 meters he had presented himself to test his fitness condition and to test the track that will host the Indoor World Championships in less than two weeks (18-20 March). The Lombard sprinter moved his head and shoulders slightly before the starter fired, being excluded from the competition with attached whistles from the paying publicAnd: “Buu” addressed not to the blue, but to the men assigned to the startwhich were inadequate for this stage of the World Indoor Tour (silver level).

A very dubious decision that left Marcell Jacobs himself perplexed, moved away from the starting blocks exhibiting quite eloquent and widely understandable grimaces. Among other things, the reports of the “false” came in clear delay (around 20 meters) for the entire duration of the event, also recalling what happened in the preliminary round and in the women’s final (where our Zaynab Dosso won in 7.21 , despite two irregular starts of the opponents). The 27-year-old, who in the battery had walked in 6.56 without overdoing it (exit from the blocks not very brilliant), he was ousted from the final act and This is how his winning streak on 60 meters is interrupted this season.

VIDEO Marcell Jacobs disqualified, questionable false start in Belgrade: slow motion images

Marcell Jacobs had in fact triumphed in Berlin in 6.51, then he had repeated himself in Lodz in 6.49 and had stamped the time in Lievin at 6.50. At the Italian Championships he had won 6.55 and today he was looking for important confirmations, perhaps even the possibility of getting close to his Italian record (6.47) who just turned one year old yesterday. The European champion of the specialty returns home with a very dubious disqualification and which will necessarily leave some scoria on a psychological levelto be disposed of in view of the now imminent World Cup, where he will have to face the Americans in the hunt for the gold medal.

It should be remembered that Marcell Jacobs had just returned from a string of successes that began last summer, when he became the protagonist of the fantastic golden double apotheosis between 100 meters and 4 × 100 meters at the Tokyo Games. For the record, Slovakian Jan Volko won in 6.69, a very high time that the Messiah of Italian athletics would have had no problem beating.

Photo: FIDAL GRANA / FIDAL