Marcell Jacobs – Fedez: legal battle with Doom for the image contract

from Marco Bonarrigo

The 100 m Olympic champion landed at the London Nexthing of Luca Oddo and Luca Scolari. The deal with Doom, the singer’s own company, expired in September

Just five months after the triumphal victories at the Tokyo Olympics, there is already a battle around the image of Marcell Jacobs, double gold medal in the 100 meters and in the 4×100 relay. According to what Il Sole 24 Ore reveals, the sprinter would have left the agency Doom (which takes care of the image of some VIPs and owned by the singer Fedez and managed by her mother Anna Maria Berrinzaghi) to move to the London-based company Nexthing by Luca Oddo and Luca Scolarispecialized in tourism promotion of the Belpaese.

The battle arises from the fact that the agreement between Jacobs and Fedez should have ended next September and the singer’s agency would be ready to appeal in court for the breakdown of a contract even if – according to rumors coming from the environment of Jacobs – this may never have been signed on the card. From the London side we speak of verbal agreement terminated for just cause (poor promotion of the athlete’s image, especially on the covers of the weeklies and on TV), from the Italian one sharpens their weapons to discuss it in the classroom.

Jacobs could be entrusted with the role of overseas ambassador of tourism in Italy. The fact is that – on the communication front – Jacobs did not shine as well as on the track in Japan. His sports agent Marcello Magnani had previously given for certain the arrival of Marco Venturaone of the former spokespersons for Silvio Berlusconi, in the role of head of press relations but Ventura confirmed only vague external advice. And almost all of the post-Olympic interview proposals (some on delicate issues such as separation from the former partner and the payment of alimony to her and her son), including those to some large foreign media, returned to the sender.