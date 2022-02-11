Marcell Jacobs flies at 6 ″ 49, 3rd in the world in 2022! Record-breaking bump! – OA Sport

CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

20.10 Our LIVE LIVE of the Orleans Cup in Lodz ends here. Thank you for following us and stay with us for analysis, statements and reports on this second release of the season by Marcell Jacobs. Best wishes and good evening to all!

20.09 Jacobs will be back on track as early as next Thursday in Lievin in France, again for a stage of the World Indoor Tour. The preparation for the indoor world championships in Belgrade continues incessant, which will take place from 18 to 20 March.

20.07 Rodgers finished second with a time of 6.62, 15 cents from Jacobs.

20.06 Paolo Camossi’s pupil did not start perfectly, then the progression was extraordinary. The blue did not seem very happy at the finish.

20.05 6.49 FOR MARCELL JACOBS !! The Olympic champion wins hands down by filing two cents from the performance in Berlin.

20.04 THE FINAL OF MARCELL JACOBS BEGINS !!!!!

20.02 Now the men’s 60 meters are missing: lane 6 for Marcell Jacobs, lane 3 for the other blue Ali Chituru, lane 4 for Mike Rodgers.

20.00 Obiena’s last attempt in the auction fails: with 5.97 he would have beaten the Philippine national record.

19.58 In the men’s 60m hurdles the Brazilian Pereira wins: 7.59. Last position for Fofana who got worse after the battery: 7.93 for the 1993 Italian class.

19.57 The Polish Bukowiecki wins the race: 21.39 for the host.

19.55 Leonardo Fabbri does not improve: 20.38 final. Even the Florentine did not convince, closing with a sad 20.57.

19.52 Zane Weir closes with a 20.96: second final position with the measure of 21.02. The test of the weightlifter of South African origins is not satisfactory.

19.49 Zaynab Dosso, with today’s performance, equaled the Italian record: 7 ″ 19 as well as Marisa Masullo in Budapest in 1983.

19.47 Another invalid launch for Fabbbri, while Zane Weir gnaws a few more centimeters: 21.02 and second position strengthened.

19.45 Out of Braz and Lisek, only Obiena remains in the pole vault: the Filipino hasn’t made any mistakes yet.

19.42 Elisa Di Lazzaro is fourth in the final of the women’s 60 hurdles: victory for the Finnish Hurske with a personal best of 7.93.

19.40 20.90 for Zane Weir who jumps to second place! Third void in a row for Fabbri who remains in fourth position with the measure of 20.57.

19.37 The Filipino Obiena does not stop his race: the attempt at 5.81 is also valid! Mistake for Braz and Lisek.

19.34 Still zero for Fabbri, while Zane Weir rises to 20.06.

19.31 SWOBODA WHAT PERFORMANCE! Polish record and world leader with a super 7.00 in the 60s! Second Zaynab Dosso with her staff at 7.19. Fifth Aurora Berton who does the personal best: 7.29. Both blues very well.

19.28 Nothing to do for Protsenko at 2.31: the Ukrainian still wins by jumping to 2.25.

19.25 Zane Weir improves on the second launch: 19.85. Nothing for Fabbri. In the lead is the Polish Bukowiecki with 21.39.

19.23 Protsenko even tries to fly at 2.31: the first attempt is unsuccessful.

19.19 In the auction, the Filipino Obiena and the Brazilian Braz cross the threshold of 5.71. Errors on the second attempt for Lisek, Volkov and Wojciechowski.

19.17 Only the Ukrainian Protsenko goes on in the men’s high jump: he manages to pass the 2.25. Nothing for everyone else to do.

19.15 18.60 for Zane Weir: the blue of South African origins is decidedly subdued in the first attempt.

19.12 Mike Rodgers is second in the second semifinal with a time of 6.64, the British Amo-Dadzie anticipates all. Last Jan Volko, the Slovak never entered the race.

19.09 The shot put race has begun: Leonardo Fabbri opens with a decent 20.57.

19.07 The 27 year old from Desenzano sul Garda gave the feeling of having a margin: in the final you can do something really special. Compared to Berlin much more relaxed and loose in the stride.

19.05 And in the final there will also be Ali Chituru: excellent 6.64 for the other Italian.

19.04 6.51 FOR JACOBS !!!! An extraordinary time for the blue who also got up in the end! Already equaled the time in Berlin.

19.03 THE RACE STARTS !!!!

19.02 But the time for Marcell Jacobs is coming! The 60-meter athletes enter the scene: no one seems to be able to undermine the Olympic champion in battery.

19.00 In addition to Braz and Volkov, the Polish Lisek passes 5.61 in the auction.

18.58 Qualification in the final of the men’s 60 hurdles for the American Eaton (7.55), the Polish Czykier and the Liberian athlete Zaza (7.67). Fofana is rescued with his 7.89.

18.55 Great selection in the high jump: out of Kobielski, Thomas and Kolodziejski at 2.18.

18.52 The Belarusian Volkov passes 5.61 on the second attempt! The others are in trouble, while Obiena has jumped this quota.

18.50 In the first semifinal of the men’s 60m hurdles the Polish Szymanski (7.62) qualifies in front of the Brazilian Pereira and the Spanish Ortega. Hassane Fofana’s 7.89 is not enough: Gavardo’s hurdler is a tenth far from his usual standards.

18.47 Thiago Braz flies to 5.61! The Brazilian is the only one to take the measure, all the others are wrong.

18.45 Balde manages to pass! Bravo the Portuguese who check the last chance available.

18.42 The Mexican Portillo and the Ukrainian Protsenko pass the 2.18 on the first attempt, mistakes for Balde, Thomas, Kobielski and Kolodziejski.

18.38 Errors for Huang, Sobera and Volkov at 5.61.

18.36 Aurora Berton in the final in the women’s 60 meters! 7.32 her time trial, one cent more than the performance of Ancona six days ago. In the final the Polish Swoboda: 7.04 which earned her the national record of all time and the world record of the season.

18.33 In the auction still seven in the race at 5.61: the Chinese Huang manages to foil the elimination at the last attempt at 5.51.

18.31 Nothing to do for Moszczynski: the Pole comes out failing to exceed 2.14.

18.29 Zaynab Dosso exceptional! The blue is still improving: 7.24 and victory in his battery. It is final for the sprinter of Ivorian origins. The Swedish Payton and the local athlete Popowicz-Drapala also qualify.

18.26 In the high jump they all manage to overcome the measure of 2.14 except the eliminated Pajak and the Pole Moszczynski who must face the third attempt.

18.24 In the pole vault, the Filipino Obiena is the first to exceed 5.51, the Polish Wojciechowski joins the second attempt. Chinese Huang has already made two mistakes.

18.22 Now it’s up to Zaynab Dosso in the women’s 60 flat meters: this season the blue has already scored an excellent 7.28.

18.19 Good Elisa Di Lazzaro! The 1998 blue class goes on in the 60 obstacles thanks to a good time of 8.26. The Finnish Hurske (8.03) wins the battery in front of the Polish Wojtunik (8.14).

18.16 Out of the Polish Pajak at 2.10. All the others pass to 2.14 where Moszczynski and Balde have already made a mistake.

18.14 At 5.41 only Volkov made a mistake on the first attempt, the Belarusian still manages to overcome the measure on the second shot. Well Huang, Sobera, Wojciechowski and Lisek.

18.12 In the women’s 60 hurdles the Polish Klaudia Siciarz qualifies for the final with a time of 8.16. The Slovak Forster and the Polish Kiepura 2000 class also pass.

18.08 The Chinese Huang is the first to measure at 5.41, the Belarusian Volkov will have to resort to the second attempt.

18.04 In the high jump the Pole Moszczynski, the Portuguese Balde, the athlete from the Bahamas Thomas and the other Pole Kolodziejski exceed the basic measure of 2.10. Mistakes for Portillo, Protsenko and Pajak.

18.00 Three mistakes for Marciniewicz who is the first to greet the pole vault competition. At 5.41 five athletes will enter the race, while at 5.61 it will be Obiena and Braz’s turn.

17.55 The first two errors already arrive at 5.01 for the Polish Marciniewicz in the pole vault. Everyone else decided to move on to the next measures.

17.50 There is a lot of Italy in this meeting: we will also see Ali Chituru in the 60 meters (6.61 in Ancona), Zane Weir (fresh from 21.65 outdoor) and Leonardo Fabbri (debut in 2022) will be involved in the shot put, Zaynab Dosso and Aurora Berton on 60 meters, Elisa Di Lazzaro and Hassane Fofana between the obstacles.

17.47 Jacobs will run his heat at 19.00, while the eventual final will close the event at 19.55.

17.44 The main opponent of the bi-Olympic champion is the 36-year-old American Mike Rodgers: last year the blue was burned for just a cent by the American in this race.

17.41 Last week Jacobs scored a good 6.51 in Berlin: the goal is to raise the bar again to get closer to the European record over the distance of 6.42.

17.38 We will see Marcell Jacobs on the track once again: the 1994 class of Desenzano sul Garda will disengage again in the 60 meters, specialty in which he is the reigning European indoor champion.

17.35 Good evening friends of OA Sport and welcome to the LIVE LIVE of the Orlando Cup in Lodz 2022 one-day meeting that is part of the 2022 World Indoor Tour of athletics.

The Italians in Lodz – What time is Marcell Jacobs competing?

