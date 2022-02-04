Marcell Jacobs picks up where he left off: first in Berlin in the 60m in 6 “51. It is the second Italian performance ever

Marcell Lamont Jacobs he starts where he left off: victory and great time. The Olympic gold of 100 meters and 4 × 100 returns to the track six months after the triumphs of Tokyo and requires a Berlin in the Istaf meeting at the Marcedes-Benz Arena, Silver stage of World Indoor Tour. It does this by stopping the stopwatch a 6 ″ 51just 4 cents from the Italian record he had signed in March 2021 at the European Championships in Torun. On the same track, in last year’s appointment, she had raced in 6 ″ 55.

His race is precise, theimpressive acceleration and allows him to immediately make it clear that the Tokyo Olympics it was not a isolated exploit. On his return to the track, in fact, Jacobs was immediately able to sign the best seasonal performance in Europe: so far no one had run 60 meters so fast. Next to him, in fact, the others are very far away. Arthur Cissé stops at 6 ″ 60, the French Jimmy Vicaut does worse than a penny and the German Kevin Kranz runs in 6 ″ 66. The next appointment will be at Lodzin Poland, in exactly one week.

A convincing answer to those who had doubts about an athlete who after the Japanese performance had been criticized for choosing to give up the post-Olympic competitions. They were waiting for him at the gate and he, in the role of ‘man to beat’, unleashed all his explosive abilities by signing a good luck time trial in view of the Belgrade World Cup in mid-March, the main event of this beginning of the season. After a 6 ″ 57 battery in which he revealed a certain rigidity in the push, all of strength, in the final the blue was decontracted relying on all its qualities during acceleration. A thrilling return.

The sample of Desenzano, once he crossed the finish line, he did not hide his satisfaction by announcing that he intends to aim very high and not to set limits. “Not bad, that’s enough happy. I was sorry in battery not having found the sensations. The goal was to get closer to 6’50, now we are working towards the next one. Being presented as an Olympic champion? A little bit of voltage there was. If you start like this, you can only improve, ”said Jacobs, who is aiming for the European record in 60 meters. The time trial in Berlin brings him to the top of the seasonal European lists of the specialty for the moment and al fifth place in the world.