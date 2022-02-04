Marcell Jacobs returns and wins the 60 meters with a time of 6 “51 at the meeting in Berlin

Marcell Jacobs celebrates success in the 60m final at the Berlin 2022 Meeting
Credit Photo Getty Images
Athletics
Jacobs: “I ran 120 meters in 11”, I’ll do 200 meters “
02/02/2022 at 13:16
Jacobs next races
Jacobs, who holds the European 60-meter title, won the final finishing ahead of the Ivorian Arthur Cissé and the Frenchman Jimmy Vicaut. Down from the podium the German Kevin Kranz who in 2021 was won the silver in the continental final won by the blue. Jacobs will be back in the race in exactly seven days at the meeting in Lodz, Poland, then on February 17 he will be the protagonist in France in Lievin for two more stages of the World Indoor Tour, the first at the Silver level and the second at the Gold circuit. On the weekend of February 26-27, he will instead be the most awaited face at the Italian Absolute Championships scheduled in Ancona, an appointment to approach the Indoor World Championships in Belgrade (March 18-20).
