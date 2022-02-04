Marcell Jacobs returns and wins the 60 meters with a time of 6 “51 at the meeting in Berlin

Return with victory for Marcell Jacobs. The blue, 100-meter Olympic champion last summer in Tokyo, won the 60-meter race at the Berlin meeting with a time of 6 “51, just 4 cents from the Italian record. The time trial is his second best performance. in career on the distance. “There was a lot of tension in the race, six months without competing is a long time – Jacobs’ words at the end of the Berlin race to Rai Sport microphones -. The tension that I suffered in the battery did not make me find good sensations that I found instead in the final. Not bad weather, but I can improve a lot again this year“. Particularly satisfied Paolo Camossi, Jacobs coach:”I’m happy, he had raced hard in the heat and was loose in the final, he managed to let go – he comments to Rai Sport microphones -. The important thing for today was to win. The opponents he measured himself against could annoy him: I’m really happy with how this first outing went“.

Marcell Jacobs celebrates success in the 60m final at the Berlin 2022 Meeting Credit Photo Getty Images

Jacobs next races

Jacobs, who holds the European 60-meter title, won the final finishing ahead of the Ivorian Arthur Cissé and the Frenchman Jimmy Vicaut. Down from the podium the German Kevin Kranz who in 2021 was won the silver in the continental final won by the blue. Jacobs will be back in the race in exactly seven days at the meeting in Lodz, Poland, then on February 17 he will be the protagonist in France in Lievin for two more stages of the World Indoor Tour, the first at the Silver level and the second at the Gold circuit. On the weekend of February 26-27, he will instead be the most awaited face at the Italian Absolute Championships scheduled in Ancona, an appointment to approach the Indoor World Championships in Belgrade (March 18-20).

