Marcell Jacobs returns to the track and wins the final of the 60 meters in Berlin- Corriere.it in 6 ”51

The blue, twice gold medal in Tokyo in the 100 meters and in the 4100 relay, wins the Istaf Indoor of the German capital: Not bad but there is a lot to work

After 182 days (last race the gold 4×100 at the Tokyo Games on August 6, 2022), Marcell Jacobs returns and wins. The blue – king of the 100 in Japan, two sensational gold medals at the Olympics – won the final of the 60 meters at the Istaf Indoor in Berlin, after winning the battery in 6 ”57. For Jacobs, whose personal 6 ”47, a race in control, with good feelings: I’m quite happy, after six months of not competing there was a bit of tension. The very long season, this was only the first race. The goal of the indoor season is to remove the European record of 60 from Dwayne Chambers and arrive in shape at the Indoor World Cup in Belgrade. There is still a lot of work to be done.

I saw him handsome, a party of strength, perhaps the fault of the tension – Paolo Camossi told Rai microphones -. He himself told me that he was feeling a little tense. Our aim? Always arrive in front. It counts to be a leader as it happened in 2021. This will be a very long season, there will be a lot of fun.

