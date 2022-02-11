Marcell Jacobs wins the 60 meters also at the meeting in Lodz: 6 “49 his time

Marcell Jacobs concedes an encore and wins the 60 meters also at the meeting in Lodz with a time of 6 “49. The blue, Olympic champion in the 100 meters in Tokyo 2020, qualified for the final with the time trial of 6” 51, thus equaling the time recorded last week in Berlin. Jacobs had come out of the blocks perfectly and, after a devastating progression, had conspicuously slowed down in the last few meters.

Jacobs’ is the best performance in the world in 2022

This is the third best performance in the world in 2022. Better than the blue were only the Bahamian Terrence Jones (6 “45) and the American Micah Williams (6” 48). Jacobs preceded the American Mike Rodgers in today’s race, who stopped at 6 “62. A splendid third place for the other Italian in the race, the 22-year-old Chituru Ali, who printed a very good 6” 63. Unlike what happened in the battery, running in 6 “51, Marcell Jacobs did not start very well and probably at that juncture he lost the opportunity to make a real tempone. Subsequently he was unleashed in a hallucinating progression, with a wide and dynamic stride: it almost seemed to devour the track for the way it swirled its legs. The 1994 class shook his head after the finish line, showing himself not entirely satisfied with the time obtained: it is actually a more than satisfactory result, considering that it is missing. another month at the world championship, so there will be no lack of time and opportunities to go up further in shots.

Marcell Jacobs will be back on track now next week in the Lievin Meeting (France), scheduled for Thursday 17th February. Subsequently he will be the star of the Italian Indoor Championships scheduled in Ancona on February 26-27. The declared goal, in terms of timing, remains the 6 “42 of the European record held by the British Dwain Chambers, who has resisted since 2009.

