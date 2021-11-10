Marcello Ticca / “What to eat for the immune system: this is how we defeat viruses”

Maintaining a correct diet is not only used to feel better about yourself, but also to give an important hand to the immune system that protects us from diseases and viruses in circulation. In the era of Covid-19, having an impeccable diet free of “snags” is therefore essential in order not to trip our immune system even more, which, when ever in winter, risks going towards a period of pure stress in defense from the coronavirus and common seasonal flu.

Broccoli (Bicocca) “Vaccine for children? More risks than benefits” / “It does not stop contagion”

Guest of the DiMartedì broadcast, conducted by Giovanni Floris on La7, the nutritionist Marcello Ticca has listed what should be proper diets in order to help our immune system. In fact, Ticca highlighted: “The connection between a habitual and correct diet and an excellent efficiency of the immune system is now undeniable and clear-cut. We need the immune system to be efficient because it is the main weapon we have against all infections microbial viral and especially against Covid-19 ″.

“Vaccine for children 5-11 years to curb infections” / Rossi (pediatrician): “Covid dangerous”

Marcello Ticca: “What to eat to help the immune system”

Professor of Nutrition Sciences, Marcello Ticca explained what the correct diet should be to help the immune system: “To keep the immune system healthy we must have a correct and habitual, but above all balanced, diet. We have to avoid excess fat and sugar, it has been shown that much damage of this virus occurs at the level of the main immune cells that operate in the intestine ”.

“We must instead prefer a diet with substances that improve the quality and number of positive bacteria that are present in our intestine”, Ticca underlined to DiMartedì. The nutritionist then pointed out: “Seniors and children must have diet rich in fiber, of vegetables, vegetables, legumes and fish to have an intake of omega 3. We need to educate the little ones to eat vegetables ”.

Walter Ricciardi / “Yes to the third dose, Delta is so contagious that it even hits the vaccinated”

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED