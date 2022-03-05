Marcelo Bielsa is Checo Pérez’s candidate to lead América

LOS ANGELES — Sergio Pérez, before being a Formula 1 driver, was and is a fan of America, so he dares to say that the technical director he would most like to replace Santiago Solari is the Argentine Marcelo Bielsa.

Interviewed in Los Angeles during the presentation of his new sponsorship with the Patron tequila company, Checo Pérez, the only Mexican in F1 and who is a Red Bull team driver, is a close friend of Emilio Azcárraga, who told him that strong changes are coming in the America, the team of his loves.

Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez is a faithful follower of the azulcrema team imago7

Checo Pérez, he said, is sad that the Águilas are currently in last place in the general table of Liga MX.

“It is sad to see what is happening with America, I think there is a lot in the background, just today I was talking with Emilio (Azcárraga) about the subject, important changes are coming in America, but without a doubt they cannot be in these places”, Czech said.

Then, when expressly asked if he could make the decision to choose the coach of the Coapa team, Checo Pérez did not hesitate and went for the South American who has just finished his employment relationship with Leeds United of the Premier League.

“I really like Bielsa for America, but I don’t decide,” he replied excitedly.

“But do you think it’s possible?” he was asked again.

“Why not? For America, anything is possible.”

Already on the subject, Checo Pérez said that the option being considered for Juan Carlos Osorio to be the new DT Águila, he does not like and does not see it as for his favorite team.