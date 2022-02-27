Marcelo Bielsa was dismissed as manager of Leeds

Leeds United announced that Argentine Marcelo Bielsa has stepped down as the club’s manager after three and a half years.

After three and a half years, Marcelo Bilesa ceased to be Leeds’ manager. Getty Images

The English team is Sixteenth in the Premier League, they have four consecutive defeats and are only two points above the relegation zone.

The club praised the man who had been their coach since June 2018, stating that “he transformed the fortunes of the team and that in his first season he led them to the Championship playoffs.”

In his second campaign, the statement continues, “Bielsa succeeded where previous ones had failed, guiding the club to the Championship title by 10 points and earning promotion to the Premier League for the first time in 16 years.”

“In the club’s return to the top flight, Leeds finished ninth, securing the most points by a newly promoted side in the Premier League since the 2000/01 campaign,” it added.

On the other hand, “this season has been difficult and the team has only five wins in the Premier League.”

Leeds United chairman Andrea Radrizzani said: “This was the most difficult decision I have had to make during my tenure at the club, considering how successful Marcelo was.

“Under Marcelo, we had three incredible campaigns and the good times came back to Elland Road. He changed the culture of the club and brought a winning mentality to all of us. The promotion will remain for a long time in the memory of the fans,” Radrizzani continued.

The Leeds chairman added: “However, I have to act with the interest of the club in mind and I think a change is required now to secure our status in the Premier League. Recent results and performances did not meet our expectations.”

The director of football, the Spanish Víctor Orta, added that “since he arrived at Leeds United, Marcelo has had a great impact on the club, on a scale that I had not seen before.

“He created a legacy, overseeing major infrastructure improvements at Thorp Arch, bringing fans and players together, and providing a clear path for young players to transition into the first team,” added Orta.

“It’s disappointing that his stage had to end this way, given the special moments we’ve enjoyed in recent years, which were some of the best of my career, but we can’t hide from recent results,” Orta concluded.