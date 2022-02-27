Marcelo Bielsa was fired from Leeds United and they reveal the name of his possible successor

2022-02-27

The English soccer club Leeds United announced this Sunday that Argentine Marcelo Bielsa is no longer their coach after the team’s poor run of results, which lost 4-0 at home against Tottenham on Saturday. “Leeds United can announce today that the club is separating from its head coach Marcelo Bielsa,” the club wrote about its coach, who had been in the position since 2018 and with whom he managed to rise to the English first division in 2020 after sixteen years. outside the elite. With just one point from their last six games and 21 goals conceded in them, Leeds are 16th in the Premier League with 23 points, just two points clear of the relegation places.

He has played 26 league games, two more than Everton and Burnley, his two closest pursuers, so his situation is very delicate. “It has been the most difficult decision I have had to make since I have been in charge of Leeds United, considering all the successes Marcelo has had with the club,” chairman Andrea Radrizzani was quoted as saying in the statement. Bielsa, an internationally renowned manager known for his spectacular play and strong personality, surprised in 2018 by joining Leeds, who were in the second division. The 66-year-old coach “transformed the destiny of the club,” said Leeds United, who in the first season of ‘Loco’ Bielsa could not be promoted to the Premier League after losing in the playoffs. At the second attempt, Leeds largely dominated the Championship (English 2nd division), finishing 10 points clear of second and returning to the elite sixteen years later.