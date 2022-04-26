Marcelo cannot condition his choice for the World Cup: Martino

Enrique Martinez Villar

/ 04.26.2022 14:20:15





After Marcelo Flores said that your decision about to which country to represent if Mexico or Canada depended on if they took him to the World Cup or notGerardo Martin indicated that those words just leave in Sure that the young man from Arsenal He has not defined what shirt he will wear for him rest from his race professional.

“Spoken like this, it is not defined. That’s not goodSpeculation is not good either. that he will play with the National Team that will take him to the World Cup. Must be consolidated first, be clear about which team you are going to play for and not speculate that you would play for a team that will take you to the World Cup. It’s hard to say what the chances are for him, what not I It seems logical is that your decision East holds a which team guarantees a World Cup”, said Gerardo “Tata” Martino, coach of the Mexican National Team at a press conference.

“We don’t have to offer them anything”

Tata made it clear that the situations from Marcelo and jonathan Gomez not depend of what they can both receive from the Tri so that they elect him, but rather they are the ones who should know than you can contribute to the Selection.

“We don’t have to offer them anything, they do offer the National Team and that is the football aspect and desire and if they open the range to other options it does not make sense, they are the ones who must offer a country Y represent it with conviction”.

Gómez lives his first call with the Tri Mayoran opportunity presented to him after last December he was also active with the United States representative in a friendly game against El Salvador.

“There is a department that worked with children from abroad, and we have accompanied these situations and the decision is up to them and their families, it is difficult to enter that part and there is a limit to where you can go and enjoy it and value the call and if he gets to play, have hope because if there is not that, there is little that others can do”.

​