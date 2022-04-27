Marcelo Flores and his conditions in the National Team

Marcelo Flores has been part of the U-20 team of the Mexican team (Photo by: Francisco Macia/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

Marcelo Flores remains uncertain about his future within the Mexican National Team. The idea of ​​finding a new idol in the national squad remains on the side of the Mexican fans, who often confuse maturity with ability. Without knowing much about her game or the level at which she competes, the Mexicans already place Flores as the national team’s badge in the future, a statement that she has also been supported by the media.

Flores has remained on the line between representing the Mexican national squad or opting for the Canadian squad. At the moment, the tricolor team has a certain advantage in said election, since the Arsenal youth footballer has been part of the Mexican team in lower categories and has been taken into account twice by Gerardo Martino for the senior team, for games of little relevance and that do not guarantee the Arsenal footballer either a permanent position. But suddenly it seems that the call for him is more because of the urgency that the new “jewel” does not run away with the neighbor to the north.

“In Canada they also want me, but if Mexico calls me to the World Cup, I think so, I want to be there,” the Arsenal attacker recently said in an interview for TUDN.

Marcelo is aware that the pressure on the two selection teams could include him in a final list for the Qatar World Cup 2022 and so you can give a final verdict on your choice. This situation has caused Gerardo Martino himself to put a brake on the attitudes of the youth and the media themselves. On this occasion he responded to the condition that Marcelo gave.

“Must be consolidated firstbe clear about which team you are going to play for and not to speculate that he would play for a national team to take him to the World Cup. It seems to me that it shouldn’t be approached that way, we don’t have to offer the footballers anything, it’s the footballers who should offer the National Team”, commented Martino about the Arsenal player.

However, this is not the first time that the Argentinian-born strategist has had to stop the spotlight on the 18-year-old. After a friendly match of the Mexican National Team in December 2021 and where Marcelo participated, the daddy Martino gave Flores minutes and at the end of the match he said that he understood the expectations that the player generates, however, he had to be careful with him.

“I understand the expectations that (Marcelo Flores) may arouse and I ask people to be careful with the weight that is carried on top of a boy who is barely 18 years old”, declared Martino after that match where he and company faced the Chilean squad.

Marcelo has remained within Arsenal since he was 16 years old, but it was until he started in the U-18 category that his qualities led him to stand out. However, his stay in that class was stalling him, because although the media pointed out his performances, it is a category that was too small for him, it is even unusual to see young people his age in these teams with an age limit, because the good prospects arrive from a younger age to older categories.

However, the footballer was able to make the leap with the Under-23 team, but it is only a slight advance in the level of English competition. According to the journalist Guillermo Navarro, this is one of Marcelo Flores’s first steps in English football and, despite being a steady advance, his evolution will have to wait one or two seasons to be able to see him fully in the game. professional level. Yes, despite the fact that he has already been called up to the first team and has not made his debut.

Flores during an Arsenal Under-23 match (Photo by: David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

It was the same journalist and expert on English football who pointed out that this is the type of footballer who cannot escape you under any circumstances, but the debut of the young promise should not be rushed. He is trained in the European elite, but he still does not have the guarantee of success with the Mexican National Team. He is also not guaranteed which selection he will choose.

