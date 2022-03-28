Marcelo Flores and those under 21 relegated by Tata Martino during the tie

Contrary to the United States and Canada, ‘Tata’ Martino bets little on young people with the Senior National Team

Marcelo Flores expressed his desire to be able to play with Mexico the Qatar 2022 World Cup and right now he is on a tour with the Mexican U-20 team in South America, to face a series of friendly matches.

Canada winks at Marcelo Flores18, and the United States appropriates Mexican-American talent like Ricardo Pepi, 19, while the Mexican team from Gerardo Martino has practically erased any Mexican player who is under 21 years old in the qualifying round for Qatar 2022.

The ‘Tata’ Martino abstains from the generational change in the Mexican National Team. The Argentine strategist has used 31 players throughout the tie heading to Qatar 2022, and only one of them is under 21 years of age. He has summoned soccer players like Julian Araujo, 20 years old. for Octagonal matches, but, in the words of the Argentine himself, they are called to have a coffee with veterans such as Guillermo Ochoa, Andrés Guardado, Héctor Moreno, etc.

“He was in the first week of preseason, but it was important for what he offered us against Chile to have him with us, to share a table, a training session, a coffee, a breakfast with the Guardado, the Ochoas, the Morenos, the Herreras, the Jimenez. Let him start thinking like a national team player and get to know those players that he used to only see on television”, said Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino, prior to the game against Costa Rica, which tied at the Azteca Stadium in the tie.

imago7

The youngest footballer that ‘Tata’ Martino has played in the tie for Qatar 2022 is precisely the element of the LA Galaxy for the 21 minutes he had against Panama and besides him Diego Lainez, 21, who had a little more confidence in the match against Jamaica and later against the canaleros, where he caused the winning penalty, commitments in which he accumulated 60 minutes in the octagonal Concacaf. The Betis player is lucky compared to players like Marcelo Flores18, and Omar Campos, 19, who see the possibility of debuting with the Tricolor in the final phase of qualifying for the World Cup far away.



“This is a process, in the Sub-20, most are 17 or 18 years old, they have a long way to go, compete to earn a place in the Sub-20, then in the major, the project is that they arrive in the best way, they are on the right track”, justifies Luis Pérez, coach of the Mexican Under-20 National Team.

The justification of “respecting a process” contrasts with the policy that other Concacaf national teams have adopted, which nurture their representatives with players under 21 years of age, as is the case of Ricardo Pepi with the United States, or Canada’s intention to take Marcelo Flores, both teams with better performance than Mexico in the qualifying round for Qatar 2022.

Minutes played by Marcelo Flores

2,904 — Arsenal U-18 and Arsenal U-23

7 — Mexico (friendly)

Minutes played Julián Araujo

5,347 — LA Galaxy

112 — Playoffs and friendlies