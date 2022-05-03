“I want to get to the World Cup before I turn 19”, declared Marcelo Flores, who does not lose hope of reaching Qatar 2022

Marcelo FloresArsenal footballer, does not lose sight of the goal of going to Qatar 2022 and insisted again that he dreams of being in the next World Cup, despite the fact that Gerardo Martinocoach of the Mexican teamdeclared that it was not “logical” for the soccer player to make the decision of the country he will represent by going to a World Cup or not, since he also has the possibility of playing for Canada.

“I want to get to the world Cup before turning 19 years old. My birthday is in October, so the world Cup will be next month, so I want to be involved in the team of the world Cup and debut with Arsenal before that date”, were the words he gave in an interview for the English medium, football.london.

During the last concentration that the Mexican teamwhich was prior to the preparation match against Guatemala, Gerardo Martino commented on the fact that Marcelo Flores decide if you will play for Mexico or Canada based on the chances you have to go to Qatar 2022.

“Said like that, it is not defined. That is not good, nor is the speculation that he will play with the National Team that will take him to world. You must first consolidate yourself, be clear about which team you are going to play for and not speculate that you would play for a team that will take you to the World. It is difficult to say what the possibilities are for him, what does not seem logical to me is that his decision is subject to which selection guarantees him a world”, declared ‘Tata’ at a press conference on April 26.

Marcelo Flores, Arsenal footballer, does not lose sight of the goal of going to Qatar 2022. Getty Images

In said interview for the English medium, Marcelo Flores he also reiterated his wish to debut before his 19th birthday. However, on this occasion he stated that it does not matter if he is with Arsenal or with some other club that he can reach on loan or permanently. “I’ve been saying for a long time that before I’m 19 I want to be a professional player, whether it’s here (at Arsenal) or elsewhere, on loan or permanently.”