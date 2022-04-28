Marcelo Flores flirts with Canada before playing with the Mexican National Team

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 27.04.2022 21:52:00





The fine line between what would seem to be agreeing to a player’s blackmail or letting go of what is probably the greatest promise for your football in the next 15 years. that’s where it is the Mexican National Team in the case of Marcelo Floreswho has returned to aopen the door to canada despite his recent appointments with the Tricolor in representations with an age limit and now to play with the “Major” against Guatemala.

After Gerardo Martino publicly affirmed that the Arsenal youngster is “wrong” in wanting to make his permanence with Mexico conditional on in exchange for being called up to the 2022 Qatar World Cup, the talented player spoke again of the option of preferring Canadawhich will also be in the World Cup.

“Of course I’m interested (in Canada)I’ve always said that I can’t say anything good or bad about them if I haven’t tried them. I am enjoying the moment, with my teammates and the coaching staff of Mexico and I’m enjoying everything with Mexico“said the 18-year-old boy in an interview for Aztec TV.

The latest from Tricolor

The national coach, who has marginalized established players such as Javier Hernández and Carlos Salcedo, was forceful in his position regarding what seems to be a game of interests of the close circle of the young midfielderwho has triple nationality (Mexican, Canadian and British), which is why until now everything related to which National Team will defend is an authentic novel.

And it is that we remember that the Chelo Flores already played a friendly match with the Senior National Team at the end of 2021However, since it is not a FIFA Date, it does not count before the organization so that it is “linked” to the Tricolor, the same case as against Guatemala this Wednesday, another match of the so-called “moleros” that does not guarantee its permanence with the national shirt.

Whether you choose Mexico or Canadathe conditions of Marcelo Flores are indisputable, it is not in vain that he plays in categories above his age limit and Arsenal’s first team coach, Mikel Arteta, has already made him part of a Premier League call-up, although he was left on the bench.

▶ “The match against Guatemala will be an opportunity for Santiago Giménez to show Tata Martino that he should go to the World Cup; he has a goal and personality” The opinion of Enrique Martinez (@enrique_mtzv) at halftime pic.twitter.com/tZ5Pz68GAA — Halftime (@halftime) April 26, 2022

Did Marcelo Flores play with the Mexican National Team vs. Guatemala?

Marcelo Flores started on the bench The game between Mexico and Guatemala, however, had more minutes than in his debut with the tricolor, since at that time he came on as a substitute at 83′. Now in front of those directed by Luis Fernando Tena, the juvenile entered the pitch at 61′ to replace Roberto Alvarado.