Marcelo Flores goal at Arsenal vs Leeds United (Video)

Marcelo Flores continues to demonstrate his quality with Arsenal’s Under-23 team and has scored again. The Mexican attacker took advantage of the goalkeeper’s rebound to open the scoring in the game against Leeds United.

Despite arriving in London a few hours ago, the strategist considered him a starter for today’s game at the Emirates Stadium and he did not disappoint, as he managed to score his fifth goal in this category.

Also read: Suzy Cortez gets “playful” and shows off her “peach” in a string swimsuit

During his call for the friendly match against Guatemala, Flores gave something to talk about after his statements for TUDN, which caused several analysts and fans to be annoyed with him, for “conditioning” his call to the National Team.

Read also: Atlético San Luis takes a million for the sale of Anderson Julio

Even, according to El Universal, Martino would be analyzing the possibility of not calling him for the next friendlies due to the controversy he has generated off the pitch.