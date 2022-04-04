Sports

Marcelo Flores receives his first call-up to the first team

Marcelo Flores has grown by leaps and bounds with the Arsenal youth squad, so it has not gone unnoticed by Mil Arteta, coach of the first team, for which he has called him to several training sessions with the ‘Gunner’ team.

However, the great news for the Mexican Under-20 team has arrived, as his father, Pedro Flores, revealed on his social networks that Marcelo has received his first call-up to the Arsenal first team.

Flores could make his debut tomorrow in the Premier League in the match that the London team will play against Crystal Palace at the Selhurst Park Stadium, something that excites all the Mexican fans ahead of the World Cup.



A few days ago, Flores pointed out that one of his goals before reaching the age of 21 was to make his debut in the First Division, in addition, he does not lose the dream of being considered by Gerardo Martino for the World Cup.



