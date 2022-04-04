Marcelo Flores receives his first call-up to the first team

Marcelo Flores has grown by leaps and bounds with the Arsenal youth squad, so it has not gone unnoticed by Mil Arteta, coach of the first team, for which he has called him to several training sessions with the ‘Gunner’ team.

However, the great news for the Mexican Under-20 team has arrived, as his father, Pedro Flores, revealed on his social networks that Marcelo has received his first call-up to the Arsenal first team.

Read also: Cruz Azul: Santiago Giménez leaves the door open to a possible exit

Flores could make his debut tomorrow in the Premier League in the match that the London team will play against Crystal Palace at the Selhurst Park Stadium, something that excites all the Mexican fans ahead of the World Cup.

Full of emotion with the first call for @10marceloflores to the first team @Arsenal for tomorrow’s game Good luck son ❤️ you have a lifetime preparing for these moments #Flower3s – Ruben Flores ⚽️ (@Ruboflores)

April 3, 2022





Also read: Lis Vega is not sorry and shows even the ‘anginas’ in a swimsuit (Photo)

A few days ago, Flores pointed out that one of his goals before reaching the age of 21 was to make his debut in the First Division, in addition, he does not lose the dream of being considered by Gerardo Martino for the World Cup.