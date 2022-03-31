Marcelo Flores scores double and great goal with the Sub 20

James 9 hours ago Sports Leave a comment 67 Views

The 18-year-old Mexican-Canadian soccer player, Marcelo Flores, who belongs to the Arsenal of the premier leaguescored another great goal with the Mexican Under 20 National Team, this time in a friendly against the Uruguayan National Team.

Marcelo made it 1-0 in the game with a shot from the corner of the box, beating the goalkeeper with a shot that could have done little to stop him.

Also read: Perla Mont shows off her rear with a thread garment in a hot pose

The Arsenal player continues to demonstrate a high level with the Mexican Under 20 National Team and with the Arsenal Under 23, which is why many fans ask that he be called up to the senior team.

Minutes later, Marcelo scored Mexico’s second goal in the match, a goal that made it 2-1 in favor of the Mexican National Team.





Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content

Source link

About James

Check Also

Laporta on Messi’s return: “We didn’t consider it”

Laporta on Messi’s return: “We didn’t consider it” | RightNow.com RightNow.com sports …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved