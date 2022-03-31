Marcelo Flores scores double and great goal with the Sub 20

The 18-year-old Mexican-Canadian soccer player, Marcelo Flores, who belongs to the Arsenal of the premier leaguescored another great goal with the Mexican Under 20 National Team, this time in a friendly against the Uruguayan National Team.

Marcelo made it 1-0 in the game with a shot from the corner of the box, beating the goalkeeper with a shot that could have done little to stop him.

The Arsenal player continues to demonstrate a high level with the Mexican Under 20 National Team and with the Arsenal Under 23, which is why many fans ask that he be called up to the senior team.

Minutes later, Marcelo scored Mexico’s second goal in the match, a goal that made it 2-1 in favor of the Mexican National Team.

Have you seen the GREAT GOAL that Marcelo Flores just scored with Mexico ���� U-20 against Uruguay ����? Without a doubt, he is a player who promises a lot.pic.twitter.com/r1R9V3uvNe – Alexx Carrasquedo (@AlexxCarZe)

Double by Marcelo Flores, Mexico ���� takes a 2-1 lead against Uruguay ���� U20. Assistance from Karel Campos, directed reception from Marcelo and right cross. ��⚽️2️⃣pic.twitter.com/LjkaGfujUO – Julio Rodríguez (@julioordz10)

