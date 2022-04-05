Marcelo Flores, the player who can do what Carlos Vela cannot

Marcelo Flores plays a friendly match with the Mexican Under-20 National Team (Photo: Francisco Macia/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

Marcelo Flores was called up to the first team of the Arsenal for a duel Premier League and though may take a delayed process because most footballers his age debut earlier in English football, but he walk your own pace and enjoy your game.

Flores has potential and has maintained a constant performance in the lower categories of the Gunners. At 18, his only concern is staying in the forefront of his team, and with a little more pressure, choosing between representing Canada or Mexico..

But Arsenal is not a new team for a Mexican soccer player. During the first decade of the 21st century, Carlos candle he became a player for that club. However, the stories are not the same. Flores, with a different ideology, has climbed the rungs within the English team. Instead, Vela has always seen soccer as a simple job.

Carlos Vela left Arsenal in 2010 (Photo by: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

That is where the difference between both players lies; for Candle, being summoned or not, is not something that could keep him up at night. He was able to say no to her selection and played for her as long and as he wanted.

Carlos, despite having lived the World Cup experience in South Africa 2010had the luxury of rejecting a position within the process to Brazil 2014 due to different differences with the directors of the Mexican Soccer Federation during 2012.

Arsenal took Vela when he was just 17 years old, without having made his debut yet with Guadalajara – a team to which he belonged in the basic forces – but with a U-17 World Cup title under his belt. However, age restrictions did not allow him to debut with the London team, so he had to be on loan in Spanish football. However, by 2008, Vela finally became one of those led by Arsene Wenger. Little by little, his personality made him stand out among the recurring men in the London squad and for a time, the Mexican player seemed to be the new national idol.

Continue reading the story

Time showed that Carlos Vela cared little or nothing, because his own comfort zone kept him tied and it was the same former Arsenal coach who in 2019 highlighted that, despite his great sporting qualities, the man born in Cancun did not have greater interest in raising their level.

Vela celebrates one of his goals for the Gunners (Photo by: Ben Radford/Corbis via Getty Images)

For the teams that passed after his departure from England, it would seem that Carlos Vela has gone downhill, however, his soccer skills have led him to be recognized and a benchmark in the MLS. That Carlos wants to walk through the staves of the NBA It is not a surprise to anyone, his life is outside the fields, while Marcelo Flores’ path within the field is just beginning.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED | ON VIDEO

Edomex police beat a detainee without knowing there was a camera41f117fb-d268-4a54-bff7-f80d27eb51aa