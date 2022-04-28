Marcelo Flores unleashes madness in the fans after Mexico vs Guatemala

Midtime Editorial

Although it only has 18 years old and has not yet decided whether to represent Mexico or Canada, Marcelo Flores has become the new star of the Mexican National Teambecause after the friendly game against Guatemala, the youth provoked unbridled passion among the followers of the Aztec team.

After the match that ended 0-0, the Arsenal element created a great chaos in a sector of Camping World Stadiumbecause people were looking for an autograph or photo with the footballer.

In a recording it is observed as Marcelo Flores approached the gallery of the enclosure located in Orlando Florida for hand out autographs, take selfies and sign t-shirts and even The mexican flag.

Marcelo Flores in the game against Guatemala

Notably Marcelo started the game against Guatemala on the bench and came on as a substitute at minute 61 to take the place of Roberto Alvarado. At his entrance, the youth was applauded by the fans who gathered to see the first game of preparation of the Tri heading to Qatar 2022.

“Marcelo has many conditions and he is a boy who still has a lot to learnbut that is well evaluated in the National Team and will continue to be evaluated”, mentioned George TheilerGerardo Martino’s technical assistant, after the duel against the Guatemalans.