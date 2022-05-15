Marcelo Flores will be called for the FIFA Date

Despite the fact that several media indicated a few weeks ago that the Arsenal footballer, Marcelo Flores, could be punished by Gerardo Martino, the Argentine strategist will call him for the next FIFA date.

According to Davod Medrano, the National Teams have already notified Arsenal to release the Mexican promise and report to Dallas, Texas, on May 23, ahead of the friendly match against Nigeria.

This will be the first time that Flores attends a FIFA Date, remembering that the two times he has been summoned, they have been matches that Mexico had to play in the United States by stipulation in the SUM contract.

In addition to Flores, other players who will be summoned will be Orbelín Pineda and Diego Lainez, who have not had much activity with their clubs, so Martino wants to know when they meet. He is expected to call up around 30 players for the matches against Nigeria, Ecuador, Uruguay, Suriname and Jamaica.

Marcelo Flores was present at training with the Arsenal first team. ������������������ pic.twitter.com/TcAOAvcj3u – Julio Rodríguez (@julioordz10)

