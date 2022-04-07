Marcelo Flores will be summoned to the Mexican National Team for a friendly

Enrique Martinez Villar

Mexico City / 07.04.2022 15:02:00





The performances of Marcelo Flores with the youth teams of Arsenal in England and with the U-20 Mexican National Team have not gone unnoticed by Gerardo Martino, who has him in mind so that integrate the list of players who will play the friendly match with the Major against Guatemala the next April 27 in the city of Orlando, Florida.

The National Teams management is already working with the Gunners board so that lend to the mexican player and do not have problems traveling to the United States, taking into account that it is not a FIFA Date and the clubs are not obliged to release their soccer players.

The idea of ​​Tata con Flores is to follow him observing him so that he has as priority to wear the shirt of the Mexican National Team in the future, because Canada also has him in its sights, since he was born there when his parents lived in that country.

The cello18 years old, He already debuted with the Tri Mayor in a friendly game in December 2021, when he came on as a substitute to play the last seven minutes against Chile, in the city of Austin, a duel that was not on a FIFA Date either.

What does Marcelo Flores need to be ‘tied’ to El Tri?

Yes OK el Tri needs to give him minutes in three games of Senior Selection type A; that is to say, in FIFA Date or official tournaments to tie it completely, this game against Guatemala will be bringing it closer to be part of the list of players that will play the first day of the League of Nations where Mexico will face Suriname and Jamaica, the June 11 and 14.

The list that will be delivered between April 21 and 22 could have some new names that have not been tested by Tata Martino during his process, as in the case of Arturo “Palermo” Ortiz, defender of Pumas who meets a good campaign.

​