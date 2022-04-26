Marcelo Flores will choose El Tri if Tata takes him to Qatar 2022

Midtime Editorial

Marcelo Flores is one of the pearls that Mexican team wants to keep to build a winning project in the future, however, despite the fact that he has played with the Sub-20, he recognizes that has not yet decided whether to represent Canada or the Triso you put a ‘condition’ to the box Aztec for me to ‘tie’ it.

In interview with TUDNthe Mexican assured that if Tata Martino calls him for the World Cup Qatar 2022 I know will decant for represent to the Triregardless of the fact that Canada also offers to attend the most important tournament of selections.

“Canada could also offer it to me, but Mexico, if they call me to the World Cup I think so, that’s where I want to be“said the Arsenal footballer and added that sor father does not pressure him to play with Mexico: “It doesn’t tell me much to decide where I wantRight now I don’t know, and I’m preparing for when I have to make my decision.”

On the other hand, he pointed out that has been decanted a to play with the Tri so far for the delusion what generates to represent his father’s family, Rubén Flores, who transmitted to him the love and passion for soccer since he was a child.

“my father is mexicanall of side from my father are mexicansthey are very passionate of the soccer, They passed me that love since I was a child and i think what he did to me to play for Mexico is by theybecause it is a dream and pride to play for them and represent Mexico”.

What team in Mexico does Marcelo like?

On the other hand, the 18-year-old footballer revealed to which Mexican soccer team he is goingalthough he pointed out that it is not a first division squad: “I think atlantean because my father played there, I don’t know much about the league because I don’t watch it that much.”