Marcelo Flores, would no longer be called by Martino

Despite being one of the greatest promises of Mexican soccer, the call of Marcelo Flores has caused controversy, since many fans and analysts consider that he does not have the merits to be able to play with the senior team.

His statements prior to the friendly against Guatemala did not go down very well in the Mexican media and within the National Team, for which, according to El Universal, Martino could stop calling him for future matches.

The source points out that at the moment that the national team is going through, they want the problems to be only on the field and not to talk about extra issues prior to the World Cup, and they have not been convinced of their level.

The only possibility that he would be called up would be for the Nations League, a tournament that Martino will convene a youth base. Before those matches, Mexico will hold a friendly match against Nigeria, which will not be a FIFA Date.



