Marcelo Leaño’s return to Chivas is ready: These will be his functions

At the moment everything is happiness in Chivas de Guadalajara, since the work of interim coach Ricardo Cadena It has only brought good results with three consecutive wins that have the rojiblanco team in the Repechage, but this is not enough and they want to fight at the last minute to qualify for the Liguilla directly and they will try it in the Day 17 match against Necaxa.

However, there is news that surely will not go down very well in the Flock environment Sacred and that is Marcelo Leaño is expected to return to the institution in the next few hours, who served as coach for more than 20 games with results that almost left the team from Guadalajara out of any possibility of classification.

Once he was fired from the technical direction more than a week ago, it was speculated that his return would take place in the following days with some managerial position as was the case before to replace Víctor Manuel Vucetich, so he will soon meet with the owner Amaury Vergara to know what his new functions will be within the organization chart.

What will be the position of Marcelo Leaño?

According to El Universal, in Chivas they are already preparing the return of the “Chess player” after a few days of vacation where it is expected that he will again take charge of the basic forces with a position named “soccer player development”, although it should be remembered that the previous tournament practically all the lower categories did very badly to the extent that they did not qualify Liguilla, the same as Tapatío in the Expansion League.

“Marcelo Leaño is already preparing his return to the structure of the institution. After his departure from the technical management, the also former club director has scheduled a meeting with Amaury Vergara, owner of the club, to agree on his return to Chivas, most likely as manager of footballer development ”, It was part of what the aforementioned medium published.

