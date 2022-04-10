Marcelo Michel Leaño avoids facing Víctor Manuel Vucetich in the next match

The Technical Director of the Chivas Rayadas from Guadalajara, Marcelo Michel Leaño, was expelled in the game of the Red Devils of Toluca in added time for angrily claiming the central referee and in this way, he will not be on the bench against Rayados de Monterrey.

Leaño, with his expulsion on aggregate against Toluca, will avoid seeing faces with Víctor Manuel Vucetich at the Akron Stadium next Wednesday, pending matchday 12.

It must be remembered that Vucetich and Marcelo Michel Leaño did not end their relationship in the best way, after, according to some sources, the current Chivas coach was the main driver in the removal of Vuce from the Flock, running himself to replace him .

Even during the week, Álvaro Morales, a journalist from ESPN, insinuated that Leaño could get himself expelled for not greeting Vucetich at Akron and this theory fits some fans.

Well warned the sorcerer @AlvaritoMorales in @futpicante

Marcelo Michel Leaño had himself expelled from the aggregate so as not to see Vucetich face to face on Wednesday. Cowardly attitude ��♂️ – Miguel González (@mg_michel)

