Marcelo Michel Leaño registered two new additions in Chivas training in order to face Atlético San Luis

During training this Monday in Verde Valle, two new faces of players appeared who were not available a few days ago.

Due to the crisis of results that the Chivas team is going through, coach Marcelo Michel Leaño will require all the quality of his squad to be able to reverse this situation, so fortunately for the rojiblanca cause Two returns were made in practice this Monday.

After receiving Sunday as a day of rest, the Sacred Flock began preparing this Monday afternoon for next Wednesday’s match against Atlético de San Luis where They will try to end the streak of three consecutive games with defeat.

For the first training of the week toCarlos Cisneros seemed to be recovering from a muscle injury and Ronaldo Cisneros, who was absent for the game against Puebla due to a personal matter, so both elements could be available for the mid-week match against the Potosinos.

Not everything was joy, since in practice Jesus Sanchez was not there who suffered the loss of his mother a few days ago, in addition to Ángel Zaldívar, who registered a muscle discomfort a few hours before the commitment against La Franja. Other absences for the game in San Luis will be Alexis Vega, who was suspended for two games for offending the refereeing staff last Saturday.

When will Chivas play?

Guadalajara will return to activity this Wednesday when they visit Atlético de San Luis on matchday 8 of the Clausura 2022 at 9:00 p.m., while on the weekend they will receive Santos on the field of the Akron Stadium also at 9:00 p.m.

