Marcelo Michel Leaño, the end of a story in Chivas that should not have started

the strategist Marcelo Michel Leaño was dismissed from his position as coach of Chivas after having only won 5 games out of a possible 22 during his time at the club. What began with an internship finally ends and leaves the herd without a fixed project for the final phase of the MX League.

Although the trigger was the match against Monterey from Victor Manuel Vucetich, in which they fell 3 to 1 and without response capacity, this destiny was something that should have arrived a long time ago; but, the excuses and speeches made him extend their tenure in the post.

“Work is needed”, “We are under construction”, “Everything does not go well overnight”, “There are no magic wands either”, these and more were phrases from Marcelo Michel Leaño when he was questioned.

The new internship seems like a joke in bad taste, but it will be in charge of Richard Chain, and although the board assured that there will be an analysis to bring in the best possible candidate, there is little credibility due to the inconsistency exposed with the previous helmsman.

The history of Leaño as technical director of Guadalajara gave the fans little hope from the beginning; the club’s aspirations were unrealistic. Words: “to be world champion with Mexico” they buried their seriousness and they turned him into a mockery of himself.

He talked a lot and did little, that would sum up his stay on the rojiblanco bench. His statements did not match the performance of “his team of him”. Although they showed sparks of quality, they never established themselves as a squad to be feared, something that should be intrinsic to what Chivas represents.

When it was announced that a young strategist would take the reins of a club of the caliber of Guadalajara, a lot of controversy was generated, especially since he was replacing Vucetich. Leaño’s numbers did not support the decision of Amaury Vergara and Ricardo Peláez. During his short career he had managed low profile teams: Deer, Zacatepec and Necaxaand in none of them managed to have a positive balance: all its effectiveness did not exceed 50%. Those were the credentials of the man “who would get Chivas out of the crisis.”

The internship that should have been was not; everyone believed that his role would be temporary, but surprisingly “he knew how to win the place” and not precisely because of the results. That led to the annoyance of the fans with some Chivas out of the first 12 places in the table, thus remaining far from reclassification.

“I’m crazy and I love knowing I’m crazy. It is said that people who are crazy enough to change the world, change it. I wish there were more crazy people”, This is one of the phrases with which Leaño defined himself some time ago and today he himself has agreed with all those who knew that he was not the one to carry such a heavy weight.

Chivas fans used to be one of the most demanding. The titles had to be the main demands and now the situation has been simplified in the claims of each of the DTs that have passed through there. But in this case, everything was an emergency, for 76 years such poor performance had not been seen, with a 39.91% effectiveness by Leaño, surpassed only because of Ignacio Ávila and Nemesio Tamayo who were worse.

At the time, he took responsibility for Amaury Vergara of having placed the 35-year-old strategist, skipping sports protocols. Although he later came out to deny these rumors, the impression he gave was of Leaño as a “spoiled” of the highest leadership of the organization.

“In this case, the person responsible for presenting the sports project to the president, which includes the squad and the coaching staff, is the Sports Director. With this the endorsement of the presidency. Of course I must be able to make the right decisions to approve the projects that are presented, but it is the Sports Director who appoints. They are the ones who have to work to present the results. It is not the president who appoints the technical director. It did not fall on Ricardo, it is Ricardo’s decision”, Amaury Vergara clarified to ESPN in March of this year.

