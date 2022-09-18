Marcelo Pérez Rodríguez: Tourist Eggs: War of Panuchos

Once again, the Secretary of Tourism of the entity, Michelle Fridman Hirsch, is involved in a controversy over how to answer a citizen, former official and businessman, for the clarification he made about the evolution of the panuchos.

Panuchos and salbutes are traditional Yucatecan dishes that have changed over time to suit the palates of new generations and people who visit us from other states and countries.

If before both delicacies were made only with onion, then with egg and ground meat, which in my childhood I knew as simple, then those with turkey, called special, with a higher price, arose.

However, panuchos with red onion and egg remain part of Yucatecan gastronomy throughout the state, perhaps less so in our capital city because salbutes and panuchos can already be found in various places with other ingredients: stuffed cheese , black stuffing, marinade and others, including suckling pig and shellfish.

The Secretary of Tourism wrote on Twitter: “Turkey panuchos are a very traditional dish throughout the state, but in Tixcocob you will find a unique recipe that substitutes turkey for boiled egg.”

The former Yucatecan official replied, with a certain irony that perhaps made the official angry: “This lady discovering the black thread and the hot water. If she knew how the panucho has evolved, she would know that they were made from eggs and before only with tomato and ground pepita. By the way, it is Tixkokob”.

There was no aggression, no offense in this response. But Michelle Fridman threw the poisonous dart and replied: “From lady to lady… I appreciate the explanation about the evolution of the panucho.”

Why lady to lady? There was no need. If she wanted to be ironic, she would have mentioned: “I thank this gentleman for his wisdom about the panucho and cultural contribution” or with hidden anger, but using diplomacy as an official: “I thank you, gentleman, for his cultural contribution” .

He got out of the way and the criticism, but he could not contain the annoyance and sent the aggression, the disqualification. The aforementioned responded immediately: “You’re wrong, I’m not a lady, I’m a gentleman who avoids answering you as you deserve…”

Once again, the little knowledge of the Yucatecan culture and traditions and the anger got the better of the official and she got tangled up again. There was no reason to reply with aggression. With tactics and good will, this confrontation could have been avoided in which the public servant loses out.

It is necessary for the Secretary of Tourism to accept her lack of knowledge about Yucatecan traditions and culture. Therefore, she must be more open to questioning. Instead of getting angry, she should enter our Yucatecan culture, read more about our traditions, live with the people and accept criticism.

You can’t get angry and hurl insults or offend critics or those who correct you about our traditions. In his position, he must seek the projection of the entity, its culture and traditions, not get involved in sterile controversies by not wanting to accept a contribution that improves his knowledge.

Her actions and performances, her explosiveness and her lack of simplicity and accessibility put her in the sights of many people who question her and criticize her confusions. It is true that she lacks the Yucatecan culture and traditions, but she can learn and know more about us, but her rudeness and anger do not help her in this process.

Instead of being kind and simple, responding with restraint for the position she has, Michelle Fridman frequently gets tangled up in controversies that do not help her image or the entity’s tourism progress.

People from the tourism industry, politicians and citizens disapprove of this misplaced action.

This war on the evolution of panuchos leaves the image of the head of Tourism in a bad way. Throwing eggs, aggressions and offenses at citizens from the official’s trench on social networks does not show that desire to learn from our culture.

Offering apologies for that response to a citizen is the duty of the official, in addition to controlling anger and kindly accepting criticism, as well as learning more about our culture and traditions. Otherwise, if you can’t handle this responsibility, then you have no choice but to say goodbye to the Secretariat, not to retaliate by throwing tourist eggs at citizens from social networks.— Mérida, Yucatán.

