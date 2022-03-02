Marcelo reveals when and where he wants to retire from football, he talked about the signing of Mbappé and the return against PSG

2022-03-01
Next June 30, Marcelo will be officially out of contract in the Real Madrid and will be free to negotiate with any team in the world, unless in the end Florentino Pérez renews it.
In an interview for “The Anthill”, the Brazilian winger spoke about his future, also about retirement and the possible arrival of Kylian Mbappe.
this answered Marcelo about his future: “I am very calm, in the club of my life. I have in mind to play until my son grows up and we can play together. I don’t know the future. Now I am very calm, we have important games. I am captain of the best team in the world, I am calm, supported by my teammates”.
In relation to whether he is ready to say goodbye, he makes the following clear at his 33 years: “I don’t think beyond. Everything has an end but I don’t think about this. I want to continue my whole life here, but it’s not just me who decides”.
More phrases from Marcelo:
Captain: “They are not privileges. It is an honor to be one of the captains. A very big responsibility. It is true that as captain I can speak a little louder to the referee that nothing happens”.
Signing for Real Madrid: “We try to help all the children, when I arrived I was 18 years old and Sergio was 19. They have helped me and taken care of me because this is what Madrid does. I try to help with joy and work, and pass on some of my experience at the club. With the time that we, the most veterans, have not gone badly for us, if you have the opportunity to choose an example, it is us. If I talk to a young man who wants to go out, he will listen to me for sure.”
The parties of the footballers: “We have enjoyed life a lot, but knowing that we have to rest.”
Win the Spanish League: “We have to play game by game. We know that the League is very difficult, we still have many months ahead of us to try to win. We are on a good line winning important games. We are leaders, but you have to respect your rivals. It’s not how you start, but how you finish.”
An injury to Mbappé for the Champions League return: “Do you know what will happen tomorrow? I’ve no idea. Do not wish ill to any player. If we win we have to win for ourselves, not because a player is missing or injured. All the players have to be there and may the best win. For the good of football. When I arrived at Real Madrid I didn’t even know what the Champions League was”.
Signing of Mbappé in Madrid: “I don’t see it because I don’t know the future.”
His relationship with Sergio Ramos: “I never talked about this to the public. Sergio for me is an older brother, he helped me a lot in my career, within the club. But there is one thing I remember, when he made me go up with him to put the scarf on Cibeles: ‘You go up with me to put the scarf on Cibeles’. That detail that he had with me was brutal. He’s the captain, he didn’t have to do it. He says a lot. I always carry this in my heart, it is a moment of his, it is the captain who raises the glass. The photo says a lot and I thank him in front of everyone.”
Sergio Ramos at PSG: “It’s going to be weird, maybe we’ll pass the ball.”