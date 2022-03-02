Marcelo reveals when and where he wants to retire from football, he talked about the signing of Mbappé and the return against PSG

2022-03-01

Next June 30, Marcelo will be officially out of contract in the Real Madrid and will be free to negotiate with any team in the world, unless in the end Florentino Pérez renews it.

In an interview for “The Anthill”, the Brazilian winger spoke about his future, also about retirement and the possible arrival of Kylian Mbappe.

this answered Marcelo about his future: “I am very calm, in the club of my life. I have in mind to play until my son grows up and we can play together. I don’t know the future. Now I am very calm, we have important games. I am captain of the best team in the world, I am calm, supported by my teammates”.

In relation to whether he is ready to say goodbye, he makes the following clear at his 33 years: “I don’t think beyond. Everything has an end but I don’t think about this. I want to continue my whole life here, but it’s not just me who decides”.

More phrases from Marcelo:

Captain: “They are not privileges. It is an honor to be one of the captains. A very big responsibility. It is true that as captain I can speak a little louder to the referee that nothing happens”.

Signing for Real Madrid: “We try to help all the children, when I arrived I was 18 years old and Sergio was 19. They have helped me and taken care of me because this is what Madrid does. I try to help with joy and work, and pass on some of my experience at the club. With the time that we, the most veterans, have not gone badly for us, if you have the opportunity to choose an example, it is us. If I talk to a young man who wants to go out, he will listen to me for sure.”