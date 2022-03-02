March 10 will be a big day for Xbox Game Pass

Xbox Game Pass is a subscription service created by Microsoft that, through a monthly fee, allows us to access a large library of video games that we can play without limitations. From exclusive games of the brand itself, to titles from all kinds of external developers and the EA Play’s own catalog. Without a doubt, the Redmond service is a complete success and next March 10 will be a great day.

Although, with the recent revelation of the new games for Game Pass during the first fortnight of this month of Marchfrom SomosXbox we can already announce that March 10 will be a great day for Xbox Game Pass and its subscribers, who will receive 4 interesting games that we are going to reveal below:

Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy on Xbox Game Pass Console, PC and xCloud

Fire up Star-Lord’s jet boots for a wild ride across the cosmos in this third-person action-adventure game, a remake of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. With the unpredictable Guardians by your side, fight your way from one explosive situation to another, with original and iconic Marvel characters locked in a fight for the fate of the universe. You got it. Probably.

Kentucky Route Zero on Xbox Game Pass Console, PC and xCloud

Kentucky Route Zero is a magical realism adventure game about a secret road through the caves below Kentucky and the mysterious people who travel along it.

Lawn Mowing Simulator on Xbox Game Pass Console

Take a break from the real world and enjoy the challenge and serenity of mowing the British countryside in Lawn Mowing Simulator.

Young Souls on Xbox Game Pass Console, PC and xCloud

Get ready and start your solo or cooperative journey to rescue the professor. Young Souls draws you in not only with its stunning art direction, clever game mechanics, and role-playing mechanics, but also with its crisp writing and incredible universe setting between two worlds that you will fall in love with.