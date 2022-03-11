This week the billboard offers us the following film premieres:

the deception

Original title: shattered

Direction: louis prieto

Distribution: Lilly Krug, Cameron Monaghan and Frank Grillo

Origin: USA

Distribution: deaplanet

Release date: March 11, 2022

Genders: Suspense

Synopsis

Chris (Cameron Monaghan) is a recently divorced man who has moved into a mansion in the mountains. There he bumps into the beautiful Sky (Lilly Krug) at a local mall and they quickly connect. However, Chris begins to sense that something is wrong when Sky’s roommate turns up dead. The truth soon comes to light: Sky is a con artist who has set him up.

trailer in spanish

Slalom

Direction: Charlene Favier

Distribution: Noée Abita, Jérémie Renier and Marie Denarnaud

Distribution: The South Films

Release date: March 11, 2022

Genders: Drama

Synopsis

Teenager Liz has been accepted into one of the most prestigious ski schools in all of France, in an isolated village in the Alps. In that place she must live away from her family and friends. The young woman makes up for her lack of experience with an unusual rebelliousness that catches the attention of Fred, a former champion who decides to take her under his cloak to train her and take her to the top of the podium.

trailer in spanish

Introduction

Original title: Interurodeoksyeon

Direction: Hong Sang Soo

Distribution: Shin Seokho, Mi-so Park and Kim Young-ho

Origin: South Korea

Distribution: Atalante Cinema

Release date: March 11, 2022

Genders: Drama

Synopsis

Youngho is torn between his aspiration to become an actor, his love affairs and the expectations of his parents: a prestigious acupuncturist with whom he has a cold relationship, and a mother who encourages him to focus on his career. When Ella’s girlfriend Juwon decides to travel to Berlin to study fashion design, Youngho surprises her with a visit from her.

Trailer subtitled in Spanish

Cyrano

Direction: Joe Wright

Distribution: Peter Dinklage, Haley Bennett, and Kelvin Harrison Jr.

Origin: USA

Distribution: Universal Pictures International Spain

Release date: March 11, 2022

Genders: Drama, Romantic and Historical

Synopsis

Ahead of his time, Cyrano de Bergerac (played by Peter Dinklage) dazzles in any confrontation with both his razor-sharp verbal wit and his stinging sword in a duel. But convinced that his appearance makes him unworthy of the love of his great friend, the brilliant Roxanne (Haley Bennett), Cyrano is hesitant to declare his feelings for her, until she falls in love at first sight with Christian (Kelvin Harrison, Jr. ).

trailer in spanish

Malnazidos

Direction: Javier Ruiz Caldera and Alberto de Toro

Distribution: Miki Esparbe, Aura Garrido and Luis Callejo

Origin: Spain

Distribution: Sony Pictures Releasing from Spain

Release date: March 11, 2022

Genders: Action

Synopsis

During the Spanish Civil War, Jan Lozano, captain of the fifth brigade of the last side, is taken prisoner by a rival platoon while carrying out a routine mission. The only chance to save yourself is by performing a suicide mission. But what nobody expected is the appearance of an even greater danger, something for which the two sides will have to unite to try to defeat this threat: the infected.

trailer in spanish

jackass forever

Direction: Jeff Tremain

Distribution: Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O and Bam Margera

Origin: USA

Distribution: Paramount Pictures UK

Release date: March 11, 2022

Genders: Comedy

Synopsis

Ten years later, the crazy team of ‘The Jackass’ returns to action with this fourth installment. The craziest pranks, tricks and tests are back on the big screen thanks to this group of friends.

trailer in spanish

the worst person in the world

Original title: Verdens verste menneske

Direction: Joachim Trier

Distribution: Renate Reinsve, Anders Danielsen Lie, and Herbert Nordrum

Origin: Norway

Distribution: Elastic Films

Release date: March 11, 2022

Genders: Drama and comedy

Synopsis

Julie finds herself in the midst of an existential crisis. She is about to turn 30 and she still doesn’t know if her life has any kind of meaning. She is romantically involved with Aksel, an older successful writer who wants to settle down and start a family, a kind of plan Julia is not willing to join.

trailer in spanish

Escape Room: The Movie

Direction: Hector Claramunt

Distribution: Joel Joan, Paula Vives and Ivan Massague

Origin: Spain

Distribution: Filmax

Release date: March 11, 2022

Genders: Comedy

Synopsis

Four friends in a room, many secrets involved and a single way out: the truth. A comedy that turns the plans of two couples upside down with a predisposition to enjoy a great night in an ‘escape room’. If they want to get out of this game as surprising as it is alienated, they will have to put their friendship to the test. For them the moment of truth has arrived.

trailer in spanish