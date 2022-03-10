March 11, 2022

9 leaks

Original Title: 9 Fugues

Year: 2020

Duration: 85 min.

Country Spain

Address: Fon Cortizo

Screenplay: Fon Cortizo

Distribution:

Maria Roja, Olga Cameselle, Noelia Castro

Genre: Drama, Mystery

A film that is structured in nine chapters, which are communicating vessels through which a liquid story flows with the freedom of music. Themes such as memory, time and oppression are intertwined, composing a hypnotic story. 9 Fugas is both a filmic investigation and a magnetic work that traps the viewer in a vibrant web of stories.

Cyrano

Original Title: Cyrano

Year: 2021

Duration: 123 min.

Country: UK

Director: Joe Wright

Screenplay: Erica Schmidt. Work: Edmond Rostand

Music: Aaron Dessner, Bryce Dessner

Photography: Seamus McGarvey

Cast: Peter Dinklage, Haley Bennett, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Ben Mendelsohn, Bashir Salahuddin, Scott Folan, Monica Dolan, Joshua James, Anjana Vasan, Ruth Sheen, Mark Benton, Richard McCabe, Peter Wight, Tim McMullan, Colin Mace

Genre: Musical, Drama, Romance, Biography, 17th Century

Ahead of his time, Cyrano de Bergerac (played by Peter Dinklage) dazzles in any confrontation with both his razor-sharp verbal wit and his stinging sword in a duel. But convinced that his appearance makes him unworthy of the love of his great friend, the brilliant Roxanne (Haley Bennett), Cyrano is hesitant to declare his feelings for her, until she falls in love at first sight with Christian (Kelvin Harrison, Jr. ).

the deception

Original title: Shattered

Year: 2022

Duration: 92 min.

Country: United States

Direction: Luis Prieto

Screenplay: David Loughery

Music: Tom Howe

Photography: Juan Miguel Azpiroz

Cast: Cameron Monaghan, Lilly Krug, Frank Grillo, Sasha Luss, John Malkovich, Ashley Santos, James C. Burns, Dat Phan, Ridely Asha Bateman

Genre: Thriller

Chris (Cameron Monaghan) is a recently divorced man who has moved into a mansion in the mountains. There he bumps into the beautiful Sky (Lilly Krug) at a local mall and they quickly connect. However, Chris begins to sense that something is wrong when Sky’s roommate turns up dead. The truth soon comes to light: Sky is a con artist who has set him up. She had it all figured out, even meeting her while the two of them were out shopping. Chris gets trapped inside his house and when his ex-wife Jamie and his daughter Willow visit him, they end up being victims too. The three will have to put their wits to work if they want to get out of the place alive.

Escape Room: The Movie

Original title: Escape Room: The movie

Year: 2021

Duration: 90 min.

Country Spain

Direction: Hector Claramunt

Screenplay: Hector Claramunt, Joel Joan

Music: Xavier Capellas

Photography: Xavi Gimenez

Cast: Joel Joan, Ivan Massagué, Paula Vives, Mònica Pérez, Ferran Carvajal

Genre: Comedy, Thriller, Mystery, Friendship

Four friends in a room, many secrets involved and a single way out: the truth. A comedy that turns the plans of two couples upside down with a predisposition to enjoy a great night in an ‘escape room’. If they want to get out of this game as surprising as it is alienated, they will have to put their friendship to the test. For them the moment of truth has arrived.

Introduction

Original Title: Interurodeoksyeon (Introduction)

Year: 2021

Duration: 66 min.

Country: South Korea

Director: Hong Sang-soo

Screenplay: Hong Sang-soo

Music: Hong Sang-soo

Photography: Hong Sang-soo

Cast: Shin Seok-ho, Park Mi-so, Kim Min-hee, Kim Young-ho, Seo Young-hwa, Cho Yun-hee, Ye Ji-won, Ha Seong-guk, Gi Ju-bong

Genre: Drama

Youngho is torn between his aspiration to become an actor, his love affairs and the expectations of his parents: a prestigious acupuncturist with whom he has a cold relationship, and a mother who encourages him to focus on his career. When Ella’s girlfriend Juwon decides to travel to Berlin to study fashion design, Youngho surprises her with a visit from her. A story in which an unexpected hug or a cold swim in the sea can be an opportunity to start over.

Jackass Forever

Original Title: Jackass Forever

Year: 2022

Duration: 96 min.

Country: United States

Director: Jeff Tremaine

Screenplay: Spike Jonze, Johnny Knoxville, Preston Lacy, Jeff Tremaine, Jason Acuña, Dave England, Bam Margera, Ehren McGhehey, Chris Pontius, Steve-O

Music: Joseph Shirley

Cinematography: Dimitry Elyashkevich, Rick Kosick, Lance Bangs

Cast: Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Jason Acuña, Ehren McGhehey, Preston Lacy, Dave England, Eric André, Chris Raab, Tony Hawk, Mat Hoffman, Lance Bangs, Machine Gun Kelly, Spike Jonze, Jeff Tremaine, Rob Dyrdek, Tory Belleci, Tyler the Creator

Genre: Comedy, Black Comedy, Sequel

Ten years later, the crazy team of ‘The Jackass’ returns to action with this fourth installment. The craziest pranks, tricks and tests are back on the big screen thanks to this group of friends.

Jane for Charlotte

Original Title: Jane by Charlotte

Year: 2021

Duration: 90 min.

Country France

Directed by: Charlotte Gainsbourg

Screenplay: Charlotte Gainsbourg

Cinematography: Adrien Bertolle

Cast: Documentary, interventions by: Jane Birkin, Charlotte Gainsbourg

Genre: Documentary, Biographical, Documentary about cinema

After a long time and the passage of years, Charlotte Gainsbourg has begun to see her mother Jane Birkin with different eyes for the first time in her life. For years they had been dragging a common conflict that had not allowed them to develop a healthy relationship between mother and daughter. Now is the time to rebuild the maternal bond that had been so neglected.

The school of magical animals

Original title: Die Schule der magischen Tiere

Year: 2021

Duration: 93 min.

Country: Germany

Director: Gregor Schnitzler

Screenplay: John Chambers, Arne Nolting, Viola Schmidt, Oliver Schütte. Novel: Margit Auer. Dialogues: Alexander Dydyna

Music: Dominik Giesriegl

Photography: Wolfgang Aichholzer

Cast: Emilia Maier, Leonard Conrads, Loris Sichrovsky, Nadja Uhl, Justus von Dohnanyi, Heiko Pinkowski, Marleen Lohse, Milan Peschel

Genre: Adventure, Fantasy, Family Cinema, Animals

Ida has to move: far from her home, her school and -above all- far from her friends. She is having a hard time in her new class. One day, her teacher (Miss Cornfield) announces that soon every child in the class will have a magical animal. Ironically, she and fellow rookie Benni are the first to welcome her new classmates, who will become friends for life. Ida is assigned Rabbat the fox, Benni the turtle Henrietta. The magical animals can not only speak, but they all have their own character as well.

the worst person in the world

Original title: Verdens verste menneske

Year: 2021

Duration: 121 min.

Country: Norway

Direction: Joachim Trier

Screenplay: Joachim Trier, Eskil Vogt

Music: Ola Flottum

Photography: Kasper Tuxen

Cast: Renate Reinsve, Anders Danielsen Lie, Herbert Nordrum, Silje Storstein, Maria Grazia Di Meo, Hans Olav Brenner, Marianne Krogh, Vidar Sandem, Sofia Schandy Bloch, Anna Dworak, Eia Skjønsberg, Thea Stabell, Mina Elise Friesl-Stavdal, August Wilhelm Méd Brenner, Lasse Gretland, Deniz Kaya, Karla Nitteberg Aspelin, Savannah Schei, Tumi Løvik Jakobson, Helene Bjørnebye, Karen Røise Kielland

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Julie finds herself in the midst of an existential crisis. She is about to turn 30 and she still doesn’t know if her life has any kind of meaning. She is romantically involved with Aksel, an older successful writer who wants to settle down and start a family, a kind of plan Julia is not willing to join. One night at a party she meets Eivind. Shortly after meeting her, Julie has broken up with Aksel, has launched into a new relationship but still doesn’t know what she wants in her life, or for herself.

Malnazidos

Original title: Malnazidos

Year: 2020

Duration: 101 min.

Country Spain

Direction: Javier Ruiz Caldera, Alberto de Toro

Screenplay: Jaime Marques, Cristian Conti. Novel: Manuel Martin Ferreras

Music: Javier Rodero

Photography: Kiko de la Rica

Cast: Miki Esparbé, Aura Garrido, Luis Callejo, Álvaro Cervantes, Jesús Carroza, María Botto, Sergio Torrico, Francisco Reyes, Frank Feys, Asia Ortega, Manel Llunell, Ken Appledorn, Dafnis Balduz, Christian Stamm, Manuel Morón, Julius Cotter

Genre: Horror, Thriller, Spanish Civil War, 1930s, Zombies

The Spanish Civil War has filled with corpses the trenches in which both the republicans and the nationals are found. Jan Lozano (Miki Esparbé), captain of the fifth brigade of the last side, is taken prisoner by a rival platoon while carrying out a routine mission. The only chance to escape the death sentence is to carry out a task in the enemy camp that seems impossible. But what he did not expect was the appearance of an even greater danger. If he wants to survive, Lozano must put aside their mutual hatred and work with his rivals to face his common enemy: the infected.

Slalom

Original title: Slalom

Year: 2020

Duration: 92 min.

Country France

Director: Charlene Favier

Screenplay: Charlene Favier

Music: Alexandre Lier, Sylvain Ohrel, Nicolas Weil

Photography: Yann Maritaud

Cast: Noée Abita, Jérémie Rénier, Catherine Marchal, Muriel Combeau, François Godart

Genre: Drama, Sport, Ski

Liz, 15 years old, has been accepted into one of the most prestigious ski schools in all of France, in an isolated village in the Alps, where she will have to live away from her family and friends. Liz compensates for her lack of experience with an innate rebelliousness that draws the attention of Fred, a former champion who decides to take her under his cloak to train her strictly and take her to the top of the podium. Soon, a tough race will begin for her that will put her physical and emotional capacity to the limit.