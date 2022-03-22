Today, March 18, 2022, all the premieres of the week arrive, and we cannot fail to highlight ANDthe event, winner of the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival. Directed by the French director Audrey Dewan, The event adapts to the big screen the homonymous novel by the French writer annie ernauxin which she describes the clandestine abortion she had to undergo in 1963 in France when this practice was prohibited and punished.

But not only do we have drama in theaters, but also comedy, thrillers, animation… We leave you with a review of all the film premieres that arrive in theaters today, March 18, 2022:

Camila is going out tonight

Original title: Camila will go out tonight

Year: 2021

Duration: 103 min.

Argentina country

Directed by: Ines Maria Barrionuevo

Screenplay: Andres Aloi, Ines Maria Barrionuevo

Photography: Constanza Sandoval

Cast: Nina Dziembrowski, Maite Valero, Adriana Ferrer, Carolina Rojas, Federico Sack, Guillermo Pfening

Genre: Drama, Feminism, Adolescence, Schools & University

Camila is forced to move to Buenos Aires when her grandmother falls seriously ill. She leaves behind her friends and a liberal public high school for a traditional private institution. Camila’s fierce but premature temper is put to the test.

Emperor Code

Original Title: Emperor Code

Year: 2022

Duration: 105 min.

Country Spain

Directed by: Jorge Corira

Screenplay: Jorge Guerricaechevarria

Music: Xavier Font, Elba Fernandez

Photography: Pablo Rosso

Cast: Luis Tosar, Alexandra Masangkay, Georgina Amorós, Denis Gómez, Laura Domínguez, María Botto, Fran Lareu, Arón Piper, Miguel Rellán

Genre: Thriller, Mystery, Based on true events

Juan works for the secret services; In order to gain access to the chalet of a couple involved in arms trafficking, he approaches Wendy, the Filipino maid who lives in the house and establishes a relationship with her that will become increasingly complex. In parallel, Juan carries out other “unofficial” jobs to protect the interests of the most powerful elites in the country, who have now set their sights on Ángel González, an apparently nondescript politician whose dirty laundry he must find or “invent”.

father’s heart

Original Title: Father’s Heart

Year: 2022

Duration: 91 min.

Country Spain

Direction: Andres Garrigo

Screenplay: Josepmaria Angles, Andres Garrigó

Photography: Ismael Duran

Cast: Documentary, Paco Pérez-Reus, María Gil

Genre: Documentary, Religion

Documentary film, directed by Andrés Garrigó, conceived as a research trip around the figure of Saint Joseph. The tour passes through little-known places, such as Cotignac in France, or Tuscania in Italy, towns where apparitions of the saint were recorded in the past, and where the camera has now recorded emotional testimonies from people who acknowledge having received favors from the Patriarch.

The event

Original title: L’événement

Year: 2021

Duration: 100 min.

Country France

Directed by: Audrey Dewan

Screenplay: Audrey Diwan, Marcia Romano. Novel: Annie Ernaux

Music: Yevgeny Galperine, Sacha Galperine

Photography: Laurent Tangy

Cast: Anamaria Vartolomei, Sandrine Bonnaire, Luàna Bajrami, Pio Marmai, Anna Mouglalis, Kacey Mottet Klein, Louise Chevillotte, Fabrizio Rongione, Leonor Oberson, Louise Orry-Diquéro

Genre: Drama, 1960s, Maternity

Film that takes us to France in the mid-1960s. In this context, Anne (Anamaria Vartolomei), a young and outstanding student with a great future ahead of her, accidentally becomes pregnant. Overnight she watches as her dream of finishing her studies disappears, and she will not be able to escape the suffocating restrictions of her environment. With final exams just around the corner and a baby growing inside her, the young woman decides to take matters into her own hands even if she means facing shame, pain and even going to jail for it.

Nora’s Awakening

Original Title: Kocon

Year: 2020

Duration: 95 min.

Country: Germany

Directed by: Leonie Krippendorff

Screenplay: Leonie Krippendorff

Music: Maya Postepski

Photography: Martin Neumeyer

Cast: Jella Haase, Lena Klenke, Lena Urzendowsky, Elina Vildanova

Genre: Drama, Romance, Adolescence, Homosexuality

Nora is always silently watching: at parties, at school, at the pool, and on rooftops. Nora often wanders around the dull and dreary blocks of flats with her older sister and her friends, always watching. The girls who want to be slim and attractive, the guys who say stupid things to try to provoke or because they are in love. The ruthless mobile cameras and the fragile adolescents who dissect themselves in them. But Nora has her own way of seeing the world, and when she meets Romy, she realizes why. She hears music in the air, Nora’s body is changing, like a butterfly about to escape her cocoon. Nora’s first love will mark the beginning of a summer of intense changes.

the basement man

Original title: L’homme de la cave

Year: 2021

Duration: 114 min.

Country France

Direction: Philippe Le Guay

Screenplay: Philippe Le Guay, Gilles Taurand, Marc Weitzmann

Music: Bruno Coulais

Cinematography: Guillaume Deffontaines

Cast: François Cluzet, Bérénice Bejo, Jérémie Rénier, Martine Chevallier, Jack Claudany, Antoine Levannier, Jonathan Zaccaï, Denise Chalem, Ambroise Di Maggio, Sharif Andoura, François-Eric Gendron, Laëtitia Eïdo, Patrick Descamps, Éric Génovèse, Patrick D’ Assumçao, Nicole Gueden, Jean-Claude Frissung, Béléina Win, Candice Bouchet, Laurie Bordesoules, Rémy Roubakha, Vincent Schmitt, Mathieu Barbet

Genre: Thriller, Drama, Psychological Thriller, Based on true events

In Paris, a couple of Jewish origins decide to sell an unhealthy basement in the building where they live. An ordinary man, Mr. Fonzic (François Cluzet), shows up to buy it. Nothing unusual so far, but the man, who turns out to be a Nazi holocaust denier, moves into the basement and makes it his permanent residence. The couple desperately try to cancel the sale, to no avail. Little by little, his presence will change the life of the couple.

the world is yours

Original title: The world is yours

Year: 2022

Duration: 102 min.

Country Spain

Direction: Alfonso Sanchez

Screenplay: Sergio Espí Rubio, Alfonso Sánchez

Music: Juan Canton

Photography: Alejandro Espadero

Cast: Alberto López, Alfonso Sánchez, Teresa Arbolí, Carmen Canivell, Mari Paz Sayago, Carlos Olalla, Pedro Álvarez-Ossorio, Alfonso Valenzuela, Ignacio de la Puerta, Chacha Huang, José Chaves, David Pareja, Juan Amodeo, César Cadaval

Genre: Comedy, Sequel, Satire

Rafi (Alfonso Sánchez), completely bankrupt, sneaks into the hunt organized by the Marchioness that brings together all the Spanish high society to sell them his business and finally hit the ball. Inside is Fali (Alberto López), who has been reprogrammed, and is no longer a compadre. Together they will discover that hunting is not what it seems, and that the future of Spain is being decided on the farm.

the protégé

Original title: The Protégé

Year: 2021

Duration: 109 min.

Country: United States

Direction: Martin Campbell

Screenplay: Richard Wenk

Photography: David Tattersall

Cast: Maggie Q, Michael Keaton, Samuel L. Jackson, Robert Patrick, Ori Pfeffer, Ray Fearon, Madalina Anea, Florin Piersic Jr., Caroline Loncq, Velizar Binev, Ekaterina Baker, Cosmin Dominte, Jack Derges, Tudor Chirila, Patrick Malahide , Lili Rich, Phong Giang, George Pistereanu

Genre: Thriller, Action, Crime

When she was just a child, Anna (Maggie Q) was taken in by Moody (Samuel L. Jackson), a legendary assassin, her mentor and father figure. 20 years later, Anna has become one of the most skilled hit men on the planet. When Moody is brutally murdered, Anna vows revenge and to do so, she teams up with Rembrandt (Michael Keaton), an enigmatic assassin. As the two grow closer, the confrontation becomes more and more dangerous.

The last movie

Original title: Last Film Show

Year: 2021

Duration: 102 min.

India country

Direction: Pan Nalin

Screenplay: Pan Nalin

Music: Cyril Morin

Photography: Swapnil S. Sonawane

Cast: Richa Meena, Rahul Koli, Dipen Raval, Bhavin Rabari, Vijay Mer, Tia Sebastian, Kishan Parmar, Vikas Bata, Bhavesh Shrimali, Shoban Makwa

Genre: Drama, Film Within Film, Childhood

Samay, a 9-year-old boy who lives with his family in a remote village in India, discovers cinema for the first time and is absolutely mesmerized. Against his father’s wishes, he returns to the cinema day after day and befriends the projectionist who, in exchange for his food, lets him watch movies for free. He quickly realizes that stories turn into light, light into movies, and movies into dreams. Infected by emotion, Samay and his restless gang investigate tirelessly to try to capture the light and project it to see 35mm films. Together, they use an innovative trick and succeed in making a projection device. However, chasing your dreams often means leaving behind the things you love.

the bad guys

Original title: The Bad Guys

Year: 2022

Duration: 100 min.

Country: United States

Directed by: Pierre Perifel

Screenplay: Ethan Cohen, Hilary Winston. Book: Aaron Blabey

Photography: Animation

Genre: Animation, Comedy

This is the story of five notable villains with extensive criminal careers: Mister Wolf, Mister Snake, Mister Piranha, Mister Shark and Mister Tarantula. Together they have spent a lifetime pulling off big heists. Now they will hatch a plot to get their latest job done.

Luzzu

Original title: Luzzu

Year: 2021

Duration: 94 min.

Country: Malta

Directed by: Alex Camilleri

Screenplay: Alex Camilleri

Music: Jon Natchez

Cinematography: Leo Lefevre

Cast: Jesmark Scicluna, Michela Farrugia, David Scicluna Giusti, Frida Cauchi, Uday McLean, Stephen Buhagiar

Genre: Drama, Fishing, Family, Poverty, Social Drama

Jesmark, a Maltese fisherman, faces a new leak in Luzzu, his wooden boat. The ship is barely surviving, and Jesmark sees his livelihood and a family tradition of generations put in jeopardy by declining labor, a ruthless fishing industry, and a stagnant ecosystem. Desperate to provide for his wife and his newborn son, who needs special medical treatment, Jesmark slowly becomes involved in an illegal black market fishing ring.