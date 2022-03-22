Today, March 18, 2022, all the premieres of the week arrive, and we cannot fail to highlight ANDthe event, winner of the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival. Directed by the French director Audrey Dewan, The event adapts to the big screen the homonymous novel by the French writer annie ernauxin which she describes the clandestine abortion she had to undergo in 1963 in France when this practice was prohibited and punished.
But not only do we have drama in theaters, but also comedy, thrillers, animation… We leave you with a review of all the film premieres that arrive in theaters today, March 18, 2022:
Camila is going out tonight
Original title: Camila will go out tonight
Year: 2021
Duration: 103 min.
Argentina country
Directed by: Ines Maria Barrionuevo
Screenplay: Andres Aloi, Ines Maria Barrionuevo
Photography: Constanza Sandoval
Cast: Nina Dziembrowski, Maite Valero, Adriana Ferrer, Carolina Rojas, Federico Sack, Guillermo Pfening
Genre: Drama, Feminism, Adolescence, Schools & University
Camila is forced to move to Buenos Aires when her grandmother falls seriously ill. She leaves behind her friends and a liberal public high school for a traditional private institution. Camila’s fierce but premature temper is put to the test.
Emperor Code
Original Title: Emperor Code
Year: 2022
Duration: 105 min.
Country Spain
Directed by: Jorge Corira
Screenplay: Jorge Guerricaechevarria
Music: Xavier Font, Elba Fernandez
Photography: Pablo Rosso
Cast: Luis Tosar, Alexandra Masangkay, Georgina Amorós, Denis Gómez, Laura Domínguez, María Botto, Fran Lareu, Arón Piper, Miguel Rellán
Genre: Thriller, Mystery, Based on true events
Juan works for the secret services; In order to gain access to the chalet of a couple involved in arms trafficking, he approaches Wendy, the Filipino maid who lives in the house and establishes a relationship with her that will become increasingly complex. In parallel, Juan carries out other “unofficial” jobs to protect the interests of the most powerful elites in the country, who have now set their sights on Ángel González, an apparently nondescript politician whose dirty laundry he must find or “invent”.
father’s heart
Original Title: Father’s Heart
Year: 2022
Duration: 91 min.
Country Spain
Direction: Andres Garrigo
Screenplay: Josepmaria Angles, Andres Garrigó
Photography: Ismael Duran
Cast: Documentary, Paco Pérez-Reus, María Gil
Genre: Documentary, Religion
Documentary film, directed by Andrés Garrigó, conceived as a research trip around the figure of Saint Joseph. The tour passes through little-known places, such as Cotignac in France, or Tuscania in Italy, towns where apparitions of the saint were recorded in the past, and where the camera has now recorded emotional testimonies from people who acknowledge having received favors from the Patriarch.
The event
Original title: L’événement
Year: 2021
Duration: 100 min.
Country France
Directed by: Audrey Dewan
Screenplay: Audrey Diwan, Marcia Romano. Novel: Annie Ernaux
Music: Yevgeny Galperine, Sacha Galperine
Photography: Laurent Tangy
Cast: Anamaria Vartolomei, Sandrine Bonnaire, Luàna Bajrami, Pio Marmai, Anna Mouglalis, Kacey Mottet Klein, Louise Chevillotte, Fabrizio Rongione, Leonor Oberson, Louise Orry-Diquéro
Genre: Drama, 1960s, Maternity
Film that takes us to France in the mid-1960s. In this context, Anne (Anamaria Vartolomei), a young and outstanding student with a great future ahead of her, accidentally becomes pregnant. Overnight she watches as her dream of finishing her studies disappears, and she will not be able to escape the suffocating restrictions of her environment. With final exams just around the corner and a baby growing inside her, the young woman decides to take matters into her own hands even if she means facing shame, pain and even going to jail for it.
Nora’s Awakening
Original Title: Kocon
Year: 2020
Duration: 95 min.
Country: Germany
Directed by: Leonie Krippendorff
Screenplay: Leonie Krippendorff
Music: Maya Postepski
Photography: Martin Neumeyer
Cast: Jella Haase, Lena Klenke, Lena Urzendowsky, Elina Vildanova
Genre: Drama, Romance, Adolescence, Homosexuality
Nora is always silently watching: at parties, at school, at the pool, and on rooftops. Nora often wanders around the dull and dreary blocks of flats with her older sister and her friends, always watching. The girls who want to be slim and attractive, the guys who say stupid things to try to provoke or because they are in love. The ruthless mobile cameras and the fragile adolescents who dissect themselves in them. But Nora has her own way of seeing the world, and when she meets Romy, she realizes why. She hears music in the air, Nora’s body is changing, like a butterfly about to escape her cocoon. Nora’s first love will mark the beginning of a summer of intense changes.
the basement man
Original title: L’homme de la cave
Year: 2021
Duration: 114 min.
Country France
Direction: Philippe Le Guay
Screenplay: Philippe Le Guay, Gilles Taurand, Marc Weitzmann
Music: Bruno Coulais
Cinematography: Guillaume Deffontaines
Cast: François Cluzet, Bérénice Bejo, Jérémie Rénier, Martine Chevallier, Jack Claudany, Antoine Levannier, Jonathan Zaccaï, Denise Chalem, Ambroise Di Maggio, Sharif Andoura, François-Eric Gendron, Laëtitia Eïdo, Patrick Descamps, Éric Génovèse, Patrick D’ Assumçao, Nicole Gueden, Jean-Claude Frissung, Béléina Win, Candice Bouchet, Laurie Bordesoules, Rémy Roubakha, Vincent Schmitt, Mathieu Barbet
Genre: Thriller, Drama, Psychological Thriller, Based on true events
In Paris, a couple of Jewish origins decide to sell an unhealthy basement in the building where they live. An ordinary man, Mr. Fonzic (François Cluzet), shows up to buy it. Nothing unusual so far, but the man, who turns out to be a Nazi holocaust denier, moves into the basement and makes it his permanent residence. The couple desperately try to cancel the sale, to no avail. Little by little, his presence will change the life of the couple.
the world is yours
Original title: The world is yours
Year: 2022
Duration: 102 min.
Country Spain
Direction: Alfonso Sanchez
Screenplay: Sergio Espí Rubio, Alfonso Sánchez
Music: Juan Canton
Photography: Alejandro Espadero
Cast: Alberto López, Alfonso Sánchez, Teresa Arbolí, Carmen Canivell, Mari Paz Sayago, Carlos Olalla, Pedro Álvarez-Ossorio, Alfonso Valenzuela, Ignacio de la Puerta, Chacha Huang, José Chaves, David Pareja, Juan Amodeo, César Cadaval
Genre: Comedy, Sequel, Satire
Rafi (Alfonso Sánchez), completely bankrupt, sneaks into the hunt organized by the Marchioness that brings together all the Spanish high society to sell them his business and finally hit the ball. Inside is Fali (Alberto López), who has been reprogrammed, and is no longer a compadre. Together they will discover that hunting is not what it seems, and that the future of Spain is being decided on the farm.
the protégé
Original title: The Protégé
Year: 2021
Duration: 109 min.
Country: United States
Direction: Martin Campbell
Screenplay: Richard Wenk
Photography: David Tattersall
Cast: Maggie Q, Michael Keaton, Samuel L. Jackson, Robert Patrick, Ori Pfeffer, Ray Fearon, Madalina Anea, Florin Piersic Jr., Caroline Loncq, Velizar Binev, Ekaterina Baker, Cosmin Dominte, Jack Derges, Tudor Chirila, Patrick Malahide , Lili Rich, Phong Giang, George Pistereanu
Genre: Thriller, Action, Crime
When she was just a child, Anna (Maggie Q) was taken in by Moody (Samuel L. Jackson), a legendary assassin, her mentor and father figure. 20 years later, Anna has become one of the most skilled hit men on the planet. When Moody is brutally murdered, Anna vows revenge and to do so, she teams up with Rembrandt (Michael Keaton), an enigmatic assassin. As the two grow closer, the confrontation becomes more and more dangerous.
The last movie
Original title: Last Film Show
Year: 2021
Duration: 102 min.
India country
Direction: Pan Nalin
Screenplay: Pan Nalin
Music: Cyril Morin
Photography: Swapnil S. Sonawane
Cast: Richa Meena, Rahul Koli, Dipen Raval, Bhavin Rabari, Vijay Mer, Tia Sebastian, Kishan Parmar, Vikas Bata, Bhavesh Shrimali, Shoban Makwa
Genre: Drama, Film Within Film, Childhood
Samay, a 9-year-old boy who lives with his family in a remote village in India, discovers cinema for the first time and is absolutely mesmerized. Against his father’s wishes, he returns to the cinema day after day and befriends the projectionist who, in exchange for his food, lets him watch movies for free. He quickly realizes that stories turn into light, light into movies, and movies into dreams. Infected by emotion, Samay and his restless gang investigate tirelessly to try to capture the light and project it to see 35mm films. Together, they use an innovative trick and succeed in making a projection device. However, chasing your dreams often means leaving behind the things you love.
the bad guys
Original title: The Bad Guys
Year: 2022
Duration: 100 min.
Country: United States
Directed by: Pierre Perifel
Screenplay: Ethan Cohen, Hilary Winston. Book: Aaron Blabey
Photography: Animation
Genre: Animation, Comedy
This is the story of five notable villains with extensive criminal careers: Mister Wolf, Mister Snake, Mister Piranha, Mister Shark and Mister Tarantula. Together they have spent a lifetime pulling off big heists. Now they will hatch a plot to get their latest job done.
Luzzu
Original title: Luzzu
Year: 2021
Duration: 94 min.
Country: Malta
Directed by: Alex Camilleri
Screenplay: Alex Camilleri
Music: Jon Natchez
Cinematography: Leo Lefevre
Cast: Jesmark Scicluna, Michela Farrugia, David Scicluna Giusti, Frida Cauchi, Uday McLean, Stephen Buhagiar
Genre: Drama, Fishing, Family, Poverty, Social Drama
Jesmark, a Maltese fisherman, faces a new leak in Luzzu, his wooden boat. The ship is barely surviving, and Jesmark sees his livelihood and a family tradition of generations put in jeopardy by declining labor, a ruthless fishing industry, and a stagnant ecosystem. Desperate to provide for his wife and his newborn son, who needs special medical treatment, Jesmark slowly becomes involved in an illegal black market fishing ring.