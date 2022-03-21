This week the billboard offers us the following film premieres:
Luzzu
Direction: Alex Camillery
Distribution: Frida Cauchi and Frank Tanti
Origin: malt
Distribution: Wanda Vision
Release date: March 18, 2022
Genders: Drama
Synopsis
Jesmark, a Maltese fisherman, faces a new leak in Luzzu, his wooden boat. The ship is barely surviving, and Jesmark sees his livelihood and a family tradition of generations put in jeopardy by declining labor, a ruthless fishing industry, and a stagnant ecosystem.
Trailer subtitled in Spanish
Nora’s Awakening
Original title: Kokon
Direction: Leonie Krippendorf
Distribution: Lena Urzendowsky, Jella Haase, and Lena Klenke
Origin: Germany
Distribution: Barton Films
Release date: March 18, 2022
Genders: Drama and Romantic
Synopsis
Nora, a shy 14-year-old girl from Berlin, will always remember a hot summer. Surrounded by people with interrupted biographies, from different cultures and backgrounds, she heads towards adulthood. Nora gets her first period, she falls in love with another girl, learns to stand up for herself and gets her heart broken for the first time. When summer is over, things will never be the same for her again.
trailer in spanish
The event
Original title: L’Evénement
Direction: Audrey Dewan
Distribution: Anamaria Vartolomei, Kacey Mottet Klein and Luana Bajrami
Origin: France
Distribution: Caramel Films Spain
Release date: March 18, 2022
Genders: Drama
Synopsis
Anne (Anamaria Vartolomei), a young and outstanding student with a great future ahead of her, accidentally becomes pregnant. Overnight she watches as her dream of finishing her studies disappears, and she will not be able to escape the suffocating restrictions of her environment.
trailer in spanish
The last movie
Original title: Last Film Show
Direction: nalin bread
Distribution: Bhavin Rabari, Rahul Koli and Richa Meena
Origin:
Distribution: Karma Films
Release date: March 18, 2022
Genders: Drama
Synopsis
The film follows the film follows Manu, a ten year old boy from India. Unexpectedly, one day the little boy begins a journey of discovery of the world in 35 mm with the help of a friend who is a film projectionist.
trailer in spanish
the basement man
Original title: L’Homme de la cave
Direction: Philippe Le Guay
Distribution: François Cluzet, Jérémie Renier and Bérénice Bejo
Origin: France
Distribution: Watch movie
Release date: March 18, 2022
Genders: Suspense
Synopsis
A married couple decides to sell a neglected basement in a building they own. An ordinary man, Mr. Fonzic, shows up to buy it. Nothing unusual so far, but the man moves into the basement and makes it his permanent residence.
trailer in spanish
the protégé
Original title: The Protégé
Direction: Martin Campbell
Distribution: Maggie Q, Samuel L. Jackson and Michael Keaton
Origin: USA
Distribution: Vertex Cinema
Release date: March 18, 2022
Genders: action and suspense
Synopsis
Film that tells the story of Anna (Maggie Q) and Rembrandt (Michael Keaton), two of the main murderers on the planet who share a murky past in Vietnam. For years, they crisscrossed the globe competing for high-dollar contracts. But everything changes when Anna’s mentor, Moody (Samuel L. Jackson) is assassinated and they have to work together.
trailer in spanish
the world is yours
Direction: Alfonso Sanchez
Distribution: Alberto Lopez, Alfonso Sanchez and Teresa Arboli
Origin: Spain
Distribution: Entertainment One Films UK
Release date: March 18, 2022
Genders: Comedy
Synopsis
Rafi (Alfonso Sánchez), is penniless and sneaks into the hunt organized by the Marchioness that brings together all the Spanish high society to sell them his business and get out of the rut once and for all. Inside is Fali (Alberto López), who is no longer his compadre. Both will realize that hunting is not what it seems, and that the future of the country is being decided on the farm.
trailer in spanish
Here and now, life
Direction: Manuel Serrano
Origin: Spain
Distribution: Begin Again Films
Release date: March 18, 2022
Genders: Documentary film
Synopsis
It is a choral story, made up of chapters where the protagonist boys and girls – who suffer from cancer – face this experience demonstrating a wisdom and adaptation incomprehensible to adults. A positive, happy, full of life film that shows us that the group makes us stronger, the union is healing, and where solidarity excites and excites us.
trailer in spanish
emperor code
Direction: Jorge Corira
Distribution: Luis Tosar, Alexandra Masangkay and Bebe
Origin: Spain
Distribution: Against the Current Films
Release date: March 18, 2022
Genders: Crime, Thriller and Action
Synopsis
Juan works for the secret services protecting the interests of the country’s upper echelons. A new job will make him set eyes on Ángel Gonzalez, a seemingly nondescript politician. Juan will have to bring to light the darkest and dirty business of the politician at all costs. To do this, he will ally himself with María, the daughter of a renowned actor.
trailer in spanish
the bad guys
Original title: The Bad Guys
Direction: Pierre Périfel
Distribution: Sam Rockwell, Marc Maron and Craig Robinson
Origin: USA
Distribution: Universal Pictures International Spain
Release date: March 18, 2022
Genders: Animation, Comedy, Adventure and Family
Synopsis
This is the story of five notable villains with extensive criminal careers: Mister Wolf, Mister Snake, Mister Piranha, Mister Shark and Mister Tarantula. Together they have spent a lifetime pulling off big heists. Now they will hatch a plot to get their latest job done.
trailer in spanish
Father’s Heart
Direction: Andres Garrigo
Origin: Spain
Distribution: European Dream Factory
Release date: March 18, 2022
Genders: Documentary film
Synopsis
Documentary film, directed by Andrés Garrigó, conceived as a research trip around the figure of Saint Joseph. The tour passes through little-known places, such as Cotignac in France, or Tuscania in Italy, towns where apparitions of the saint were recorded in the past, and where the camera has now recorded emotional testimonies from people who acknowledge having received favors from the Patriarch.
trailer in spanish