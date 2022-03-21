This week the billboard offers us the following film premieres:

Luzzu

Direction: Alex Camillery

Distribution: Frida Cauchi and Frank Tanti

Origin: malt

Distribution: Wanda Vision

Release date: March 18, 2022

Genders: Drama

Synopsis

Jesmark, a Maltese fisherman, faces a new leak in Luzzu, his wooden boat. The ship is barely surviving, and Jesmark sees his livelihood and a family tradition of generations put in jeopardy by declining labor, a ruthless fishing industry, and a stagnant ecosystem.

Trailer subtitled in Spanish

Nora’s Awakening

Original title: Kokon

Direction: Leonie Krippendorf

Distribution: Lena Urzendowsky, Jella Haase, and Lena Klenke

Origin: Germany

Distribution: Barton Films

Release date: March 18, 2022

Genders: Drama and Romantic

Synopsis

Nora, a shy 14-year-old girl from Berlin, will always remember a hot summer. Surrounded by people with interrupted biographies, from different cultures and backgrounds, she heads towards adulthood. Nora gets her first period, she falls in love with another girl, learns to stand up for herself and gets her heart broken for the first time. When summer is over, things will never be the same for her again.

trailer in spanish

The event

Original title: L’Evénement

Direction: Audrey Dewan

Distribution: Anamaria Vartolomei, Kacey Mottet Klein and Luana Bajrami

Origin: France

Distribution: Caramel Films Spain

Release date: March 18, 2022

Genders: Drama

Synopsis

Anne (Anamaria Vartolomei), a young and outstanding student with a great future ahead of her, accidentally becomes pregnant. Overnight she watches as her dream of finishing her studies disappears, and she will not be able to escape the suffocating restrictions of her environment.

trailer in spanish

The last movie

Original title: Last Film Show

Direction: nalin bread

Distribution: Bhavin Rabari, Rahul Koli and Richa Meena

Origin:

Distribution: Karma Films

Release date: March 18, 2022

Genders: Drama

Synopsis

The film follows the film follows Manu, a ten year old boy from India. Unexpectedly, one day the little boy begins a journey of discovery of the world in 35 mm with the help of a friend who is a film projectionist.

trailer in spanish

the basement man

Original title: L’Homme de la cave

Direction: Philippe Le Guay

Distribution: François Cluzet, Jérémie Renier and Bérénice Bejo

Origin: France

Distribution: Watch movie

Release date: March 18, 2022

Genders: Suspense

Synopsis

A married couple decides to sell a neglected basement in a building they own. An ordinary man, Mr. Fonzic, shows up to buy it. Nothing unusual so far, but the man moves into the basement and makes it his permanent residence.

trailer in spanish

the protégé

Original title: The Protégé

Direction: Martin Campbell

Distribution: Maggie Q, Samuel L. Jackson and Michael Keaton

Origin: USA

Distribution: Vertex Cinema

Release date: March 18, 2022

Genders: action and suspense

Synopsis

Film that tells the story of Anna (Maggie Q) and Rembrandt (Michael Keaton), two of the main murderers on the planet who share a murky past in Vietnam. For years, they crisscrossed the globe competing for high-dollar contracts. But everything changes when Anna’s mentor, Moody (Samuel L. Jackson) is assassinated and they have to work together.

trailer in spanish

the world is yours

Direction: Alfonso Sanchez

Distribution: Alberto Lopez, Alfonso Sanchez and Teresa Arboli

Origin: Spain

Distribution: Entertainment One Films UK

Release date: March 18, 2022

Genders: Comedy

Synopsis

Rafi (Alfonso Sánchez), is penniless and sneaks into the hunt organized by the Marchioness that brings together all the Spanish high society to sell them his business and get out of the rut once and for all. Inside is Fali (Alberto López), who is no longer his compadre. Both will realize that hunting is not what it seems, and that the future of the country is being decided on the farm.

trailer in spanish

Here and now, life

Direction: Manuel Serrano

Origin: Spain

Distribution: Begin Again Films

Release date: March 18, 2022

Genders: Documentary film

Synopsis

It is a choral story, made up of chapters where the protagonist boys and girls – who suffer from cancer – face this experience demonstrating a wisdom and adaptation incomprehensible to adults. A positive, happy, full of life film that shows us that the group makes us stronger, the union is healing, and where solidarity excites and excites us.

trailer in spanish

emperor code

Direction: Jorge Corira

Distribution: Luis Tosar, Alexandra Masangkay and Bebe

Origin: Spain

Distribution: Against the Current Films

Release date: March 18, 2022

Genders: Crime, Thriller and Action

Synopsis

Juan works for the secret services protecting the interests of the country’s upper echelons. A new job will make him set eyes on Ángel Gonzalez, a seemingly nondescript politician. Juan will have to bring to light the darkest and dirty business of the politician at all costs. To do this, he will ally himself with María, the daughter of a renowned actor.

trailer in spanish

the bad guys

Original title: The Bad Guys

Direction: Pierre Périfel

Distribution: Sam Rockwell, Marc Maron and Craig Robinson

Origin: USA

Distribution: Universal Pictures International Spain

Release date: March 18, 2022

Genders: Animation, Comedy, Adventure and Family

Synopsis

This is the story of five notable villains with extensive criminal careers: Mister Wolf, Mister Snake, Mister Piranha, Mister Shark and Mister Tarantula. Together they have spent a lifetime pulling off big heists. Now they will hatch a plot to get their latest job done.

trailer in spanish

Father’s Heart

Direction: Andres Garrigo

Origin: Spain

Distribution: European Dream Factory

Release date: March 18, 2022

Genders: Documentary film

Synopsis

Documentary film, directed by Andrés Garrigó, conceived as a research trip around the figure of Saint Joseph. The tour passes through little-known places, such as Cotignac in France, or Tuscania in Italy, towns where apparitions of the saint were recorded in the past, and where the camera has now recorded emotional testimonies from people who acknowledge having received favors from the Patriarch.

trailer in spanish