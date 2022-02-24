March 2022 releases: movies in theaters

In February we had long-awaited premieres such as the film by Uncharted, moon fall or Licorice Pizza. Now it’s time to give way to the March 2022 releases in theaters. And it is that lovers of the seventh art will be able to find some very interesting films in theaters that, of course, are worth taking into account.

March 4

Batman | Warner Bros.

We start the month with one of the greats March 2022 releases in theaters. We are talking, of course, about batmanwhich for many may be one of the most anticipated 2022 movies.

batman : In the second year of his fight against crime, Batman investigates the corruption that runs through Gotham City and how it leads to his own family, while facing an assassin known as Riddler. For much one of the premieres of March 2022.

: In the second year of his fight against crime, Batman investigates the corruption that runs through Gotham City and how it leads to his own family, while facing an assassin known as Riddler. For much one of the premieres of March 2022. don’t look in the eyes : Damián has just been fired after 20 years working in the same company. His angry and somewhat violent reaction leads him to run away from his boss and to hide from him in the first place he finds when leaving the office: a closet loaded in a van. The closet with Damián inside is delivered to the home of Lucía and Fede, a couple Damián’s age who lives with his teenage daughter, María. That same night, an unexpected impulse leads Damián to stay with the family to become a mysterious presence that he will observe and move from the shadows. Adaptation of the homonymous novel by Juan José Millás.

March 11th

The Protected | Image courtesy of Vértice cine

The second week of the month also offers us some very interesting movies as well as a new installment of Jackass.

Cyrano : Film that narrates the life of Cyrano de Bergerac, French novelist and playwright of the 17th century.

: Film that narrates the life of Cyrano de Bergerac, French novelist and playwright of the 17th century. Malnazidos : During the Spanish Civil War, months of bloody fighting have left behind thousands of dead in the trenches. Jan Lozano, captain of the fifth brigade, is taken prisoner. The only chance to escape the death sentence is to face an impossible mission in the enemy camp. But a danger greater than expected will force the rival sides to unite against a new and unknown adversary. They will have to put aside their mutual hatred and thus avoid becoming infected.

March 18th

Emperor Code | Image courtesy of A Contracorriente Films

We continue talking about the premieres of March 2022 in theaters with a Spanish film, an animated film from DreamWorks and a film as intense as The event.

emperor code : Juan works for the secret services; In order to gain access to the chalet of a couple involved in arms trafficking, he approaches Wendy, the Filipino maid who lives in the house and establishes a relationship with her that will become increasingly complex. In parallel, Juan carries out other “unofficial” jobs to protect the interests of the most powerful elites in the country, who have now set their sights on Ángel Gonzalez, a seemingly nondescript politician whose dirty laundry he must find or “invent” with the help of Marta, the daughter of a renowned actor.

March 25th

belle | Image courtesy of A Contracorriente Films

And we end the month with several interesting proposals, such as the new film by Mamoru Hosoda belleor the acclaimed Mass.

Camera Cafe, the movie : Quesada, Julián, Marimar, Cañizares, Victoria and company will face a crisis that is about to sink the company. What’s worse is that she will have to be saved by her new director, who is nothing more and nothing less than the king of escaqueo, Quesada.

: Quesada, Julián, Marimar, Cañizares, Victoria and company will face a crisis that is about to sink the company. What’s worse is that she will have to be saved by her new director, who is nothing more and nothing less than the king of escaqueo, Quesada. The top : Mateo (Javier Rey) faces for the first time the most dangerous mountain on the planet, the Annapurna, with the challenge of reaching the top and thus fulfilling an old promise. On his ascent he suffers an accident that leaves him unconscious and seriously injured. Hours later he is rescued by an experienced mountaineer who is spending the winter in a shelter, alone and far from the world. Despite not understanding the reasons that have led Mateo there, Ione will try to help him reach his goal.

And these have been, on our part, The best releases of March 2022 in theaters. However, remember that you can also complement them with the premieres of Netflix, Movistar plus+, Filmin, Disney plus, Apple TV+, HBO Max or Starzplay to enjoy a real month of cinema.