March 9, 2022 will be Volkswagen ID.BUZZ day

Recent sightings and updated production plans for all factories had suggested this, but we now have confirmation right from CEO Herbert Diess: the presentation of ID.BUZZ close. The Volkswagen boss has announced that the event will take place next March 9.

The legend returns on 03/09/22! pic.twitter.com/Q4hFyCN5mr Herbert Diess (@Herbert_Diess) January 6, 2022

For those who missed the previous episodes, we remind you that ID.BUZZ essentially the new incarnation, in electric, of the legendary minibus which has made history for decades. It was initially presented as a style concept, with the very futuristic look you see in this image:

But the response from the public and critics was super positive, so much so push the German house to turn it into a real project, within the new family of electric vehicles ID. For several months nothing more was known, until the new press releases that revealed the current appearance of the vehicle, even if partially modified with external equipment for the study of autonomous driving:

Some of the magic of “space” design was lost, but it was predictable and often happens with the very first prototypes. The references to the style of the other ID cars are evident, and the simplifications to allow a real series production are obvious. We know practically nothing about the specs, and all that has been circulating so far are just rumors. We speak of a 80 kWh battery, of a price starting from 50,000 euros, but they are more than anything else guesswork. The only thing that seems certain is that ID.BUZZ (if this name is confirmed) will have different configurations, with seating, as a minivan, or even as a commercial vehicle. On March 9, we will probably have all the answers.