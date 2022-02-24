March arrives and the films are renewed, these are the premieres for streaming

In a few days February says goodbye to make way for March and with the arrival of the new month the grids of all streaming services are renewed.

March bring with you important titles in terms of cinema for the most important platforms, such as Netflix, Disney+, among others… In this note we review the most outstanding releases of the month:

West Side Story

In mid-December, Steven Spielberg’s new film, West Side Story. This remake the early 60’s classic It is the great director’s first foray into musicals.

Like the original, the new version of the classic tells the love story of two young people who fall in love, but who belong to rival gangs in New York City. On this occasion, the leading couple is played by Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zeglerin the roles of Tony and Maria.

Despite not doing well at the box office, the musical received 7 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Supporting Actress for Ariana DeBose. Critical reception was largely positive, being considered one of the ten best films of 2021 according to the National Board of Review and the American Film Institute.

West Side Story arrives at Disney+ (Spain) and Star+ (Latin America) next March 2.

The King’s Man

The Kingsman spy saga presented its third film, which is a sequel that takes us to the origins of the best independent spy agency in the world.

His story takes us back long before we meet Eggsy (Tharon Egerton) Harry (Colin Firth) and Marline (Mark Strong), precisely at the time of the First World War. There we will meet the Duke of Oxford (Ralph Fiennes) and a brave young soldier named Conrad (Harris Dickinson) who will become the protégé of this aristocrat. Both will join a group of experts to prevent a plot invented by the worst tyrants and criminal minds in history.

An important fact is that this prequel is responsible for leaving everything ready for the fourth film in the franchise, which could be titled Kingsman: The Blue Blood. The new installment will begin filming in September this year. Regarding this film, it is known that it will go deeper into the relationship between Eggsy and Harry, testing the bond between mentor and student. It is expected that the fourth kingsman movie just show up for the 2023.

The King’s Man will be available in Star+ (Latin America) next March 2. For Spain, the film was presented on February 23 on Disney +.

Fresh

In the next few days it will be presented on Hulu, Freshthe new psychological thriller made by sebastian stan and Daisy Edgar-Jones.

His story introduces Not, a girl who is frustrated by establishing relationships using dating apps, until one day she meets Steve, a handsome and sweet boy with whom they start a relationship. Everything seems to be going quite normal until it comes to light that this young man has a dark and dangerous secret. When she finds out, it seems to be too late.

Fresh has in the direction of mimi Cave, who makes his debut with this feature film that will undoubtedly make people talk. The film made its way through the recent edition of the Sundance Film Festival, where it received critical approval.

Fresh will come to United States through the platform Hulu and its premiere, dated for next March 4be in parallel for places where this service does not operate, that is, it will reach Disney+ (Spain) and Star+ (Latin America).

Turning Red

Turning RedPixar’s first release of the year, unfortunately will not hit theaters as it will be released directly via streaming.

this movie of Domee Shi (Bao) received a first batch of more than positive reviews. The story of this film introduces us to mei lee (Rosalie Chiang), a young woman happily living her school days with her group of best friends, setting up discussion clubs, listening to pop bands, and more. The surprise is that when Mei Mei thought that everything was going to be super, she discovers that she has turned into a huge red panda. Apparently her family has been linked since time immemorial with these nice creatures, this leads its members to acquire that form during adolescence.

This will be a big problem for Mei, since in her moments of stress she will turn into the red panda, so she will have to learn to deal with this situation in the best possible way, without forgetting that she will have to deal with her mother’s concern. ming (Sandra Oh).

Turning Red will be available in Disney+ (Latin America and Spain) the next March 11th.

The Adam Project

At the beginning of February, Netflix released a surprising trailer with all the premieres that will arrive this year, one of them is The Adam Project, a science fiction and adventure film that once again brings together the director shawn levy and the actor Ryan Reynolds.

This film stars Reynolds as Adam Reeda pilot from the year 2050 who travels back in time to try to find Laura (Zoe Saldana), his great love, who suffers an accident and is lost in time-space.

Adam’s mission becomes even more complicated when his ship malfunctions, leaving him stranded in the year 2022, where he finds a younger version of himself. While trying to get back, Adam will have to deal with some problems in his life and resolve his relationship with his parents, played by Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo.

The Adam Project will be available in Netflix the next March 11th.

Hail

Within the offer of the month on Netflix, we find Hail, Argentine production directed by Marcos Carnevale and with a script by Nicolás Giacobone, winner of the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for Birdman, and Fernando Balmayor.

This dramatic comedy has as its main star the renowned actor Guillermo Francella. His story follows Michael Flowers, the most beloved and famous meteorologist in the country, who overnight becomes the most hated person for a terrible flaw in his forecast. This will force Miguel to flee the great capital of Buenos Aires to find refuge in his hometown of Córdoba, which will lead to a journey of rediscovery that is as absurd as it is human.

Accompanying Francella, Romina Fernandes, Peto Menahem, Laura Fernández, Martín Seefeld, Nicolás Scarpino, Norman Briski, Viviana Saccone, Pompeyo Audivert and Eugenia Guerty.

Hail will premiere in Netflix the next March 30th.

leave us your message with your opinion or comment about some Serie, film or Program. What would you like to read about celebrities, films, series or platforms? Don’t forget to write to us contacto@quever.news!