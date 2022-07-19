“March of flags”: the history of the song that ‘replaced’ the National Anthem and the legacy of its author to Peru | National Holidays | Jose Sabas Libornio | Peruvian music | LIGHTS

READ ALSO | The monument to Manco Cápac on Grau avenue and how it was moved

In 1896, Adeodato R. Aguilar returned to Lima in the company of a Filipino musician, José Sabas Libornio, born in Manila on December 5, 1858. Sabas emigrated to New York at a very young age and in that city became an excellent and very successful musician. saxophonist. Various North American newspapers gave an account of his magnificent concerts where he managed to gather large crowds.

For unknown reasons, Sabas Libornio decided to settle in Lima and, knowing his professional capacity, the government of Nicolás de Piérola appointed him director of the army music bands, with a monthly salary of one hundred soles and the rank of captain. Sabas Libornio, from the very beginning, let his organizing talent and his qualities as a tireless composer be felt. He was very frequently making known vibrant military marches, among which the General Staff, Candamo, El Morro, Peruvian Squad, Coronel La Puente, Huamachuco, etc. stood out. But the work that would give him lasting renown was the March of Flags to replace the National Anthem that was then played indiscriminately at all official ceremonies.

On December 9, 1897, at the campaign mass commemorating the victory of Ayacucho, the arrival of the President of the Republic, Nicolás de Piérola, was announced with a brand new march composed by Sabas Libornio. Days later, on the 17th of that month, by means of a supreme resolution, it was ordered that said march be carried out in all official acts, announcing the presence and the moment in which the head of state was leaving, the elevation of the consecrated host and also when raised the national flag in barracks and ships of the Navy. In 1909, President Augusto B. Leguía arranged for it to be called the March of Flags. The lyrics for the march were composed by La Salle’s brother Ludovico Maria. The first stanza says: “Up, up Peru / And its glorious and immortal banner”, which all the schoolchildren of our country used to sing with patriotic fervor.

The journalist Gonzalo Toledo, enthusiastically praising the work of Sabas Libornio, wrote that a large part of Peru’s civic songbook is due to that musician, hero of his country’s independence, who also took care of the “trumpet and bugle calls for the internal service of the armed institutes, such as: Diana, Rancho, First Chief, etc.” His work was not limited to the army. On his own initiative he visited schools in Lima, both public and private, to spread patriotic songs among young people and children. I remember that some of them were sung 70 years ago in the Pre-Military Instruction course, which was taught in high school and was removed from the school curriculum, as I understand it, during the government of Juan Velasco Alvarado.

Sabas Libornio, at the beginning of the 20th century, was promoted to the rank of sergeant major. Despite many years of work, he continued to work even though he was already in retirement. He died in this capital on December 9, 1915. The newspapers of the time had sentences of meaning, recalling his important work in our midst. He was married to Mrs. María Estrada, a North American national, with whom he had five children: José, Antonio, Graciela, Eladio and Alejandrina. The latter, disappeared in 1985, donated in 1979, to commemorate the Centenary of the War with Chile, the voluminous archive of her father consisting of 49 files with 1,165 scores that keep a large part of the talented work of the illustrious Filipino musician. The donation was received by the then Ministry of War and, without a doubt, should be kept in one of its archives.