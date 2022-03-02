March premieres on Amazon Prime Video

The streaming platform of the eternal smile brings many interesting titles in March. Sign up here.

March 4 arrives Star Trek: Picard, where the mythical Jean-Luc Picard travels to the past in this second season. Accompanied by his faithful crew, he will fight to save the future of the galaxy.

Also do not miss the second season of uploadanother highly anticipated Amazon Original content, on March 11.

The same day it opens Irresistiblestarring Steve Carell: a political satire set in a small town in deep North America.

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas star in an interesting couple’s story, deep waterwhich opens on March 18.

On the 18th we will also have available spencer: a biographical drama about Lady Di, with Kirsten Stewart. A wonderful soundtrack and a great performance, which has led Stewart to be nominated for major international awards.

These are the premieres of Amazon Prime Video in March:

March 4:

Star Trek: Picard (S2).

The Boys presents: Diabolical.

Lucy and Desi.

March 11th:

The challenge: 11M.

Upload (T2).

Irresistible.

Operation Black Tide: the suicide voyage.

Porn and ice cream.

March 13:

Kevin Can F Himself.

March 14:

Moto GP Unlimited.

Master.

Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck star in Deep Water. Amazon Prime Video

March 18th:

deepwater.

Spencer.

23 of March:

this is us (T6).

March 25th:

The grandmother.

Sainz, live to compete (Episode 6).

March 27th:

Candyman.

Charlie’s Angels (2019).

Apart from all the premieres mentioned, do not miss Operation Black Tide (available from February 25), set in a true story. A submarine narco must cross the Atlantic with tons of cocaine inside. Pure adrenaline.

