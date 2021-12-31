Marche, new Covid home care: here are the drugs to heal at home – Chronicle

Ancona, January 30, 2021 – They are called Molnupiravir And Remdesivir the two medications that can be used from 4 January 2022 for the home care to the Covid patients in Marche, region that is likely to end soon in the orange area.

The two antivirals, authorized byItalian Medicines Agency, they are dated to the positives “with mild to moderate disease of recent onset and with concomitant clinical conditions that represent specific risk factors for the development of severe Covid-19”.

The first, the molnupiravirdi Merck (MSD outside the US and Canada) is a new pill: “it is an oral antiviral, authorized for distribution in emergency conditions by decree of the Ministry of Health of November 26, the use of which is indicated within 5 days from the onset of symptoms. The duration of treatment, which it consists in taking 4 tablets of 200 milligrams 2 times a day, for 5 days “, recalls Aifa.

For the second, remdesivir – continues Aifa – was recently authorized by the European Medicines Agency Ema an extension of indication relating to the treatment of subjects not undergoing oxygen therapy at high risk of severe Covid-19 and the drug can be used up to 7 days after the onset of symptoms. The duration of the treatment, which consists of an intravenous administration, is 3 days. Also for this new indication the use of a monitoring log, accessible from today on the Agency’s website. It is a drug that has so far only been used in hospitals.









New Covid infected: “Mild symptoms, there are those who become infected twice in 20 days” – Omicron variant, symptoms and incubation

But the Covid fight does not end here and the Marche Region has established other moves for January. First: strengthen the vaccination slots and vaccinate 450 Marchigiani within the month.

“2022 will begin under the banner of vaccination and the need to upgrade the slots to ensure that, after the Government has shortened the time required to make the recall and the duration of the Green Pass, citizens have the possibility of accessing the vaccination. – says the councilor for health Filippo Saltamartini-. If it is true, in fact, that contagion is increasing throughout Italy, we can see that, thanks to vaccines, the numbers of hospitalizations remain under control, in a very different situation from last year. We are therefore focused on vaccinating about 450,000 Marche citizens by January, with an average of 16,000 per day to reach total coverage with the third dose“.









“Another crucial issue – said Saltamartini – is that of reopening of schools in safety, with a system of tampons that guarantee face-to-face teaching and the protection of teachers and on this we have also the help of the Navy. We are working to make the latest generation antigenic swabs for children in the 5-11 range because at the moment only 4,000 out of 92,000 are vaccinated, swabs that are intended only for symptomatic or positive contacts “.

The initiative undertaken by the Marche Region of enhance the ventilation systems in the classrooms, born as a pilot project in collaboration with the Latini and Baldelli councilors, the purification of the air in the classrooms, proved to be very useful, “almost totally eliminating the Covid cases where it was possible to foresee it with the resources we had allocated and on which we will continue to invest “.

“Last but not least, the purchase of mportable machines for molecular tests to be used by the Usca, the Districts and General Practitioners ”, concluded the commissioner Filippo Saltamartini.









Receive quality information directly to your home with our headers.