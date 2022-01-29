Marchionni to CM: ‘Juve in full swing for the Scudetto. Vlahovic and Morata? Together they complement each other. ‘ And on Allegri … | A league

The passage of Dusan Vlahovic at the Juventus is one of those market hits that are destined to mark the history of football in a platonic way, becoming in fact yet another transfer starting from Ponte Vecchio and destination Mole Antonelliana. In the Continassa area, enthusiasm is skyrocketing and now, the Juventus fans are counting down to witness the first official release of the Serbian striker in the black and white jersey which, in all likelihood, will be Sunday 8 January against Verona. To express his thoughts on the Vlahovic deal was one who wore both shirts and it is the former midfielder Marco Marchionniwho kindly made statements in exclusive to Calciomercato.comwhere he also talked about the other issues concerning our championship.

How does Juve change with Vlahovic?

“It is clear that a player like Vlahovic cannot be questioned for the qualities he has. Juve have taken on one of the best forwards around, if not the best. He has already shown his value at Fiorentina and I expect him to do the same for Juventus as well, he has all the qualities to be able to change the face of this team. With the arrival of him it would also benefit Moratafor the way and the characteristics it has to play, together they would complete “.

CONTINUE ON IL BIANCONERO.COM